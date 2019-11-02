Great Britain's gold medal-winning captain from Rio says that the domestic game needs work, but that even more change could harm Team GB



Kate Richardson-Walsh carried the Union Jack at the RIo closing ceremony after captaining GB women to their first Olympic gold (Photo: Getty)



When Kate Richardson-Walsh carried the Union Jack at the closing ceremony of the Rio Olympics in 2016 it marked a milestone for British hockey. It was a fitting denouement to Richardson-Walsh’s role in captaining Great Britain’s women to their first Olympic gold in history.





So, where are we three years on? Well, expectations of retaining their title couldn’t be much lower. To say Britain are in a state of transition would be an understatement. There were a host of international retirements after Rio, including from Richardson-Walsh herself, and coach Danny Kerry went to take over the men’s team. There have also been several brutal concussion injuries suffered by key players, including record goalscorer Alex Danson.



Those changes came to a head at the EuroNations Championship in Antwerp in the summer, when England suffered an 8-0 defeat by the Netherlands – who they had beaten in the Rio final – in the semi-finals.



It leaves them needing to beat Chile in a two-legged qualifier in east London’s Olympic Park on 2 and 3 November to qualify for Tokyo, with the first game this afternoon and the second tomorrow lunchtime. The men, meanwhile, face Malaysia over two legs too.



'If you looked at England women, and a little bit of the men, at the Euros, the level of consistency wasn’t there'



But Richardson-Walsh, now enjoying a very successful start to her coaching career with Investec Women’s Super League high-flyers Hampstead & Westminster, warns against even more change with the national programme. But she admits the domestic game has “stagnated”, which may go some way into explaining GB and England’s current malaise.



“I wouldn’t take that result in isolation,” Richardson-Walsh says of the Dutch thrashing. “If you looked at England women’s performance, and a little bit of the men’s performance at that tournament, the level of consistency wasn’t there.



“Part of that is that in international hockey there’s more depth. More teams are improving and there’s not such a big gap anymore. But at the same time, we should be - because of the resource, time, money that those players have and the teams have - performing at a more consistent, higher level.



“Both the men’s and the women’s squad have had so much change and turmoil. They’ve had lots of different coaches; the women’s team with Alex [Danson], Nicola White, Shona McCallin all with concussions, Sophie [Bray] deciding to stop, [goalkeeper] Maddie [Hinch] taking some time away from the group, six massive experienced players retiring, that’s a lot to take in.



'I don’t think it’s panic stations as long as there is now some stability.'



“Then you’ve got the change of coaching. That’s intensely hard to cope with. I don’t think it’s like a ‘panic stations’ as long as there now is some stability. If it keeps changing, then I think it’s going to be too hard to manage.”



Richardson-Walsh has made a great start to her own coaching career. As co-coach alongside ex-Irish international Sarah Kelleher, Hampstead won promotion in her first season there, and sit second in the Women’s Super League this season.



But she says the different factions with the domestic game need to get “on the same page”, led by England and GB Hockey, for Britain to reach the same level of consistency as the Dutch, who are red-hot favourites for gold in Tokyo.



'What we’ve needed to do for a long time is invest time, money and resources into the domestic game'



“I think it’s stagnated a little bit,” Richardson-Walsh says of the domestic game.



“What we’ve needed to do for a long time is invest time, money and resources into the domestic game, because that is going to give you longevity and a larger pack to pick from for the international game.



“We’ve got a lovely set-up here [at Hampstead], but we’ve got one pitch. We’ve got more clubs [than the Dutch, but] we’ve got less facilities. So we need to do it in a different way [to them], but I do think we can find a way. And I think we can make it more community based and area based and actually get clubs working together more.



“I do think it needs to be led by England Hockey. I do think there is an onus on the national governing body providing that knowledge, time and money. We have a governing body, and I know they’re stretched and they have a lot of things on their plate, but I do think that has to be at the top of their priority list.”



'When we talk about having this one purpose, it’s clubs, schools, national [teams] and the governing body'



And the relationship between the school and the club game is also important, Richardson-Walsh says.



“Helen [her wife and fellow Rio champion] is coaching Cambridge City and she’s got six players who are still school age in her squad and they’re being pulled in all directions,” Richardson-Walsh says. ”They feel like they want to play at club but they also feel like they need to play for their school.



“You want those players to be the big fish in a little pond. You want those players to step up and have the pressure of being the best player in a team and go and perform and at the same time you want them to play adult hockey, because they learn about the game.



“When we talk about having this one purpose, it’s clubs, schools, national [teams] and the governing body because otherwise it’s the players who lose out. It’s the players that are caught in the middle and it’s the players who feel like they’re missing out on something somewhere.”



