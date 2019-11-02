By AFTAR SINGH



KUALA LUMPUR: It’s D-day for our hockey team as they seek to end a 20-year wait to qualify for the Olympic Games.





Malaysia last competed at the Games in Sydney 2000 and have failed in their last four Olympic qualifiers.



The time has come for Roelant Oltmans’ men to rise to the occasion against world No. 7 Britain at the Lee Valley Hockey Stadium in London.



The first match will be played at 4.30pm today (Malaysian time 12.30am, Sunday) while the second clash will be on Sunday at 3pm (11pm).



The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) have gone to great lengths to make sure the players get the best help possible.



In October last year, the MHC hired Oltmans to help Malaysia qualify for the Games. The national hockey body also brought in former Australian striker Michael McCann, Dutch penalty corner specialist Taeke Taekema and goalkeeper coach Martin Drijver.



Captain Mohd Sukri Abdul Mutalib said they are ready to turn the tables on Britain.



“All my teammates are in high spirits and we know what to expect against Britain and we will not disappoint,” said the 33-year-old Sukri, who is the most senior player.



Midfielder Mohd Fitri Saari added that they are wiser after past failures.



“We have learnt our lesson from past qualifiers and we will not repeat the same mistakes. We have had ample preparation leading up to this clash and we are ready for the challenge.



“The pressure will be on them as they are ranked higher than us and are playing in their backyard,” said Fitri.



The squad are made up of players with vast experience and failure is not an option.



Goalkeeper S. Kumar, who is regarded as one of the world’s best, has played 321 matches for the country.



Defenders Mohd Razie Abdul Rahim and Mohd Sukri Abdul Mutalib have competed in two World Cups.



In midfield, Mohd Marhan Mohd Jalil and Nabil Fiqri Mohd Noor have played more than 10 years for the country.



Strikers Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil, Faizal Saari and Mohd Shahril Saabah are also seasoned campaigners.



For some players, this is their last chance to compete in the Olympics. And if Malaysia fail to book their ticket, heads are expected to roll.



