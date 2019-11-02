Transitioning Great Britain women’s hockey team poised for Olympic qualifier against Chile



Fiona Tomas





Great Britain cannot afford to underestimate Chile Credit: Getty Images



More than three years on from soaring to fame as hockey’s golden couple, Helen and Kate Richardson-Walsh concede it is difficult to pinpoint one moment that encapsulates Great Britain’s dazzling Olympic triumph at the Rio 2016 Games.





There was Maddie Hinch’s miniature black book that the goalkeeper meticulously studied before performing penalty-saving heroics to deny world champions Holland. There was the composed execution from Hollie Pearne-Webb, who leapt into the air after scoring the decisive penalty just as those back home in the UK tuned into the delayed BBC 10 o’clock news. And for the Richardson-Walshes, there was the historic status of being the first same-sex couple to win an Olympic gold.



“I feel there’s not one moment or memory that stands out, it’s just the overall feel of the team and what we created,” said Helen. “It still makes me really proud now, being a part of something that was so special.”



The pair, who are expecting their first child next month, have both embarked on coaching careers – Kate with Hampstead and Westminster and Helen with Cambridge City – but that balmy night remains ever tangible.



“We go into schools and companies a lot and I guess that’s the moment you realise,” said Kate. “When you give the medal to somebody, you put it in their hands and see how they feel holding that medal and the face they pull. The things people say are exactly what we said: ‘Wow, it’s heavy. Look at the size of it.’ You feel proud holding it. Every time I give it to someone, which is often, their face lights up, which is special.”



https://www.telegraph.co.uk/content/dam/hockey/2019/11/01/TELEMMGLPICT000106330902_trans_NvBQzQNjv4BqoNNSexKcI53-HHJW8z5oHAGNY_A2dHyghdflyNWj5P8.jpeg?imwidth=1240

Great Britain celebrate winning Olympic gold in Rio Credit: Julian Simmonds



The Richardson-Walshes were two of several high profile names to hang up their international sticks after Rio and since then, the squad has struggled to live up to the expectations of their shiny Olympic tag. Hinch opted for an international hiatus a year after her penalty-saving heroics and the squad have sorely missed their talismanic captain Alex Danson who, along with fellow Olympian Nicola White, is still recovering from long-term concussion. The same traumatic brain injury also forced Shona McCallin out of the squad for a prolonged period.



“It’s important to see the bigger picture,” Pearne-Webb, Great Britain’s captain, told Telegraph Sport. “The team has obviously massively changed since Rio.



“We had a lot of really experienced players retire but at the same time we’ve had a lot of talented youngsters come into the squad. It’s only natural that those youngsters are going to take a lot of time to find their feet at international level and get used to it. I feel we’re now getting into our flow a bit and it’s taken a bit of time, especially with the change of coach and the number of significant injuries that we’ve had.”



In this year’s Pro League competition – their first major tournament under new head coach Mark Hager – Great Britain’s hopes of sealing Olympic qualification were dented by their goal-barren form. Another opportunity beckoned at the European Championships in August, where England were edged out in their bronze-medal match by Spain, still reeling from an 8-0 hammering by a fortified Dutch side in the semi-finals.



It means Great Britain’s hopes of defending their Olympic title Rio hinge on a two-legged qualifier this weekend against Chile, ranked 18th in the world. Due to England’s world ranking of fifth, Hager’s side are fortunate in that they are not faced with a long-haul flight to South America (Russia, for example, are having to fly to Australia for their qualifier), with both games being played at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre.



“None of us are complacent at all. We know it will be a tough game,” added Pearne-Webb. “Chile have the opportunity to qualify for the Olympics just as much as we do. They’ve got nothing to lose and they’ll throw everything at us and we’re fully accepting that. However, we’re confident in ourselves that if we do everything and play to the best of our ability we should be absolutely fine and get that Olympic spot.”



Such are Great Britain’s expectations to defend their gold in Tokyo that they even visited Japan for an acclimatisation camp in July, where they lost two capped fixtures in Hiroshima. While a 1-0 series win over India last month has instilled a glimmer of hope, Pearne-Webb insists form can be an inaccurate barometer in sport and highlights how England finished bottom of their World Cup pool two years out from Rio.



“I don’t think anyone in the hockey world would have put money on us winning Olympic gold and probably would have written us off,” she said. “It just shows how tight the top teams are and on any given day, anyone can beat anyone.”



The Telegraph