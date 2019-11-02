By Graeme Macpherson





Scotland’s Charlotte Watson takes on Ghana’s Cecilia Amoako at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games



LIKE any good striker Charlotte Watson seems to have timed her run perfectly. A hectic few months has seen the Dundonian park her university degree for a year, move to London to join the Great Britain hockey set-up full-time, tour with the squad in Japan and score her first GB goal against India.





Next for the 21-year-old is this weekend’s double-header against Chile where she could chalk up another brace of milestones: a competitive home debut and, more significantly, qualification for next year’s Olympic Games.



It has all flashed by in a blur for the Dundee Wanderers player and sooner than she could have imagined.



“I moved down here last month,” she said. “I had a few weeks’ trial, went home for a week and then back down again to get started. So my head has been spinning with how busy it’s been.



“The dream was always to play hockey full time and now I’m getting the chance to do that. There’s been a lot going on with moving down to London and away from home for the first time, but I’m really enjoying it.



“Turning full time was always my aspiration although I thought it would happen after the Olympics. But I’ve worked hard and got here earlier than I had imagined. I never knew when that chance would come so it’s really pleasing to get it now.”



Even with more than 50 Scotland caps and a Commonwealth Games appearance behind her, Watson admits joining the British set-up has been a challenge.



“It’s been quite a step up from Scotland,” she said. “It’s definitely more intense. And it’s a lot harder work. So it’s been a lot to take in over a short period of time. The Japan trip was a big help. I was meeting quite a few of the group for the first time and it was about getting used to the squad and how they play, as well as getting used to the conditions. That was a hard camp.



“It’s been a help having a couple of other Scottish girls in the squad. I’ve known Amy Costello since I was 14 playing junior hockey for Scotland so it’s really nice having her and Sarah Robertson around.”



Should Britain achieve an aggregate victory over Chile as expected, Watson’s next challenge will be to show she deserves to be on the plane to Japan next summer.



“If we get through this play-off then that would give me six months or so to try get in the Olympic squad. Everyone else will be doing the same but I just need to show what I can do and have faith in myself. I’m still quite new to the squad but the longer I’m with them the more confident I feel.



“Obviously we’d love to retain that Olympic title. But we need to build as a squad and see how we get on.”



First, though, they must get past South American opposition this weekend at Lee Valley.



“Chile will definitely give us a couple of good games of hockey,” Watson said. “They’ve got some decent players in the squad so it will be a challenge for us. But if we play our best I reckon we should be okay. We’re hoping for a big crowd down to watch us and push us over the line.



“My parents are coming down from Scotland and my brother is coming along too. My club Dundee Wanderers are showing the game in the clubhouse before their own league match and it’s really nice to know they’ll all be watching it together.”



