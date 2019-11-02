Jugjet Singh



MALAYSIA will be up against damning statistics when they face off against Britain in the Olympic Qualifier at the Lee Vallley Stadium in London today.





But coach Roelant Oltmans has said many times that he is not a fan of the History Channel, and statistics don’t make a difference in his plans.



The winners of the two-match encounter will earn the distinction of being called an Olympian for life, while the losers will look back with regret.



Malaysia last played in the Sydney 2000 Olympics, and can’t afford to miss the plane to Tokyo after so much of money and efforts have been spent on the team after the Asian Games final fiasco against Japan.



In the last seven encounters, World no 11 Malaysia have never beaten World No 7 Britain.



However, the consolation is that there were three 2-2 draws, and the other four matches were very close — losing two by a one-goal margin, and two with a 2-0 margin.



Then there is the home crowd, as well as venue and climate, ranging from 13 to 8 degrees Celsius to help Britain’s cause.



Oltmans believes consistency will win the day in the 120-minute do-or-die mission.



But it was not found in their final two warm-up matches against Dutch clubs in Amsterdam a week ago. Malaysia lost 4-1 to HOC Gazellen-Combinatie and 4-2 to HC Bloemendaal.



The reason was attributed to “loss of focus in the second half” in both matches.



Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) have been spurring their players with a slew of video messages on social media, which saw celebrities as well as hockey players, from all over the country sending in their motivational videos.



Yesterday, 90-year-old Tan Sri P. Alagendra, who was the MHF deputy president when Malaysia last qualified, had this to say in a crisp video on Twitter.



“My message to the team is that I am very confident you will qualify for the next Olympics. Best of luck and God bless,” said Alagendra.



Confidence, from the players, is the key to Tokyo.



Meanwhile, Malaysia scored a total of 17 goals in two matches in the Tuanku Zara Invitational International Women's Indoor Hockey in Kuala Kangsar yesterday.



Malaysia routed the Philippines 12-0 and Taiwan 5-1.



FIXTURES — Nov 2: Malaysia v Britain (Nov 3, 12.30am); Nov 3: Malaysia v Britain (11pm). — Malaysian time.



New Straits Times