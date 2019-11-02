K. Arumugam





It came at last. Came on a right stage and on right occasion. Indian girls seemed to have reserved their best performance of the year for today. Excelling everything they did, especially in the penalty corner department, Indian girls stunned the United States of America with a mindboggling 5-1 score in the first of the double header tests here in Kalinga stadium, Bhubaneswar. Playing their first international on this glorious ground, home to World Cup and Champions Trophy, Rani Rampal's team heartened the goody crowd. India now needs a draw to make it to Tokyo. Hopes for the losing side too exists with bigger margin win can make things difficult for the hosts.





Lilima Minz started the scoring act off the second penalty corner. Sushila Chanu could not stop the her push but quickly retrieved to pass it on to lurking captain Rani Rampal, who outwitted three markers, took a guile turn before passing the ball to nearby Navjot Kaur, who in turn short-passed to Neha Goel waiting near right baseline. Credit to Neha who managed to send a gentle minus across the goalmouth which Lilima, the PC ball pusher, was eagerly waiting for. She did not do any mistake, just accurately deflected in to the cage to the left of already stranded goalie (1-0, 28th min).



Two quick penalty corners went abegging for the visiting sides, one in the 21st and the second 3 minutes later. While Amanda Magaden hit the ball out in the second, Deep Grace Ekka shot a high rebound from goalie Savita in the first. Potential dangers were averted.



"Thankfully we overcame those tough 28 minutes", said Sojerd Marinje after the match. He was hitting the nail.



The match turned in India's favour once the team went for the break with a psychological advantage of 1-0 lead. When they resumed their play, Indian girls looked unstoppable. India was quick to attack, having almost established hegemony of sort at upfront. Goals were expected to come, and they came in rhythmic fashion. It was Sharmila Devi who weaved cobweb around USA Defence to send many passes in to the circle many times. She made enough amends for failing to connect a perfect, defence splitting cross from Lalremsiami.



Entire midfield was combining with forwards to create innumerable chances to score. But the goals came ironically through the most visible of player of that time, Sharmila Devi (2-0, 40 m). In a good coordinated move India got another penalty corner only to see Gurjit's drag stopped in its track by Kesley, the rivsl goalie. However, Navneet Kaur, ever vigilant picked up a loose ball on the right side of the circle, sprinted into the circle and sent an acute angle minus. Even as the goalkeeper came charging, rookie Sharmila just put the stick to tip the ball into empty cage.





Reena Khokar, otherwise a week link in the defence sent a perfect long pass from deep down to Rani standing near rival circle. The veteran dodged two players before reaching the baseline on the right and effected a minus of which generated India's penalty corner number six.



Gurjit Kaur did not disappoint now (3-0, 42nd min). Her low drag got past hapless Kesley Bing. Two goals in the space of four minutes obviously upset the applecart of the visitors, who turned turned error prone. However, the Indians, obviously sensing which side the wind is blowing, lapped up another opportunity to go up.



It was Salima Tete, the youngest in the side, who did all the spade work, bringing the ball from deep to near 25-yard, and then very close to circle. She parted the ball exactly nick of time to and sent a guile pass to Navneet Kaur, who was lurking at the top of D. Without any marker around, she received it quickly and sent a stinching backhander to bemuse the entire defence to enlarge the lead to 4-0. The only field goal of the match came in such a thrilling fashion that set the full stand afire. " It was high point of the match. Young Salima showing such a pace and precision", praised Sojered later.





Served well by the midfield, where Nikki Pradhan, Lilima and Namita Toppo excelled, Navjot Kaur was in a position to shoot a goal but was tripped to tumble by a harried defender. Umpire Liu Xiaoying had no hesitation to show the dreaded seven yard. Captain Sharkey went for a referral which was negated by video umpire. Relieved Indians scored again, Gurjit placing the ball to the right of Kesley (5-0, 51st minute). 5-0 against a pro-league team is a dream come true for the hosts.



But there were nine minutes left in the clock. It was almost here the States team came on its own, perhaps knowing well every goal counts and there is a need to go for one or two, which in the ultimate calculation will help them.



Indian defence which held the fort unblemished was tested. On similar trip that got the hosts a strike, the States' team too got one which was converted by Erin Mansaon (5-0) in the 54th min.





Attacking Americans earned a penalty corner too, but Deep Grace Ekka was too fast in the first runner role, and cleared before the shot was taken.



Captain Rani was declared Best Player of the match, though one felt anyone Gurjt, Deep Grace Ekka, Sharmila and Salima Tete could have been a better choice.



