By Aiden Kantner





IU junior Rylee Pearson chases the ball against Miami University onSept. 6 at the IU Field Hockey Complex. Joy Burton Buy Photos



IU field hockey closed out its season with a 6-0 loss to Northwestern.





On Friday, junior goalkeeper Sachi Ananias had two early saves and was maintaining a clean sheet going into the second quarter.



However, with her goal constantly under siege, she was not able to hold up. IU conceded 30 shots and only got six shots off of its own. The offense had difficulties keeping up, and the Hoosiers were dominated defensively because of it.



The Hoosiers end their season at 5-12, an improvement of one game from last year. IU started 4-3, and opened the conference slate with a win over a ranked Michigan State team, sitting atop the conference Sept. 20.



After the upset in East Lansing, Michigan, the Hoosiers came home and lost four straight matches in Bloomington and all but one of the games remaining after that homestand. Their one win came to the last-place team in the Mid-American Conference — Central Michigan University.



IU couldn’t connect more than two or three passes at a time to move the ball down the field for the most part during the season. After Michigan State, where sophomore forward Hailey Couch had a breakout game by scoring three goals, the defense constantly double-teamed her, and IU’s offense suffered because of it.



The loss to Northwestern marked the end of year one for IU head coach Kayla Bashore-Smedley, but she will have a couple key players returning next season.



Indiana Student Daily