By Jugjet Singh



MALAYSIA plundered another 15 goals in two matches yesterday to set up a title showdown against Uzbekistan in the Tuanku Zara Invitational International Women’s Indoor Hockey in Kuala Kangsar today.





Coach K. Dharmaraj’s players got off to a sluggish start yesterday, beating Uzbekistan 2-0 before turning on the power to trounce Nepal 13-0 and top the standings.



Malaysia will have to tread with caution against the Uzbeks, who rattled even the normally composed Dharmaraj yesterday.



Luckily for him, Nur Aisyah Yaacob scored in the sixth and 33rd minutes to see off Uzbekistan.



“Uzbekistan were not impressive in their earlier matches. But against us, they rose to the occasion,” Dharmaraj said. “I expect a very tough final, but the target is still gold.”



This tournament serves as a warm-up for the Philippines Sea Games.



The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) are targeting gold after settling for bronze in KL 2017.



In Manila, defending champions Thailand and silver medallists Indonesia will be the teams to beat in women’s indoor, while the Malaysian men will defend their gold.



Results: Taiwan 2 Philippines 1, Malaysia 2 Uzbekistan 0, Taiwan 0 Uzbekistan 2, Malaysia 13 Nepal 0.



Final standings: 1 Malaysia, 2 Uzbekistan, 3 Taiwan, 4 Philippines, 5 Nepal.



TODAY — Final: Malaysia v Uzbekistan, Third-Fourth: Taiwan v Philippines.



New Straits Times