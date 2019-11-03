By AFTAR SINGH





The national men's hockey team during a preparation stint for the play-off with Britain.



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia men's hockey team hope of qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics took a beating after they were outclassed 4-1 by Britain in the first match of the Olympic qualifiers at the Lee Valley Hockey Hockey and Tennis Centre in London Saturday (Nov 2).





Malaysia started off well by taking the lead through Nabil Fiqri Mohd Noor in the sixth minute off a penalty corner.



But world No. 7 Britain came back strongly to score four goals in 14 minutes to destroy Malaysia coach Roelant Oltmans' men.



Sam Ward equalised for Britain in the 33rd minute off a field goal before Phil Roper made it 2-1 from top of the semi-circle three minutes later.



Malaysian goalkeeper S. Kumar was beaten for the third time by Alan Forsyth in the 42nd minute while James Gall completed the rout in the 47th minute.



Britain skipper Adam Dixon praised his teammates for coming back from a goal down to score four goals.



"We played a well-disciplined game and did well to score four goals. We are confident of playing a better game in the second match Sunday (Nov 3)," said Dixon.



Malaysia captain Mohd Sukri Abdul Mutalib said that despite the defeat, they have not given up hope of qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



"We have another 60 minutes of play and anything is possible in the second match today (Sunday at the same venue in London)," said Sukri.



Malaysia will face Britain on Sunday at 11pm (Malaysian time).



The Malaysian hockey team last featured in the Olympics in Sydney in 2000.



The Star of Malaysia