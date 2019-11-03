

Great Britain's men celebrate at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre



Four goals in the space of 14 second half minutes put Great Britain's men in a good position after the first of their two-legged FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers.





Malaysia were 1-0 up at half time after an impressive 30 minutes from the visitors, but Britain turned on the style in the second half with some brilliant goals. It was hard to pick out which was the most impressive goal, but Phil Roper's rocket-like finish was absolutely unstoppable while Sam Ward, Alan Forsyth and James Gall all profited from excellent team moves.



Britain were put under pressure in the final stages and Malaysia will be very disappointed at a missed chance to make it 4-2. So it is very much still all to play for come Sunday's second leg at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



Full report



It was Malaysia who took an early lead, Nabil Noor scoring well from a recycled corner; giving George Pinner no chance. Britain looked for a quick response, and James Gall fired well over from just inside the D after showing good skill to work the chance. Sam Ward looked the most likely threat from corners, and saw an effort well saved by Kumar Subramiam in the Malaysia goal.



The visitors continued to be a threat, and it took a very sharp save from Pinner to keep it at 1-0 as he saved a super deflection from a Malay stick. The visitors were certainly playing their part, backed by a vociferous section of Tigers fans. Before the half time break Phil Roper saw another corner well saved by Subramiam, and then Ward put a deflection just wide as the half ended with Malaysia a goal to the good.



After the break Danny Kerry's side very much upped the ante and with 33 on the clock, Ward produced the deftest of touches to nudge it home at the near post in fine style.



Just three minutes later GB had the lead thanks to a stunning finish from Phil Roper. Driving into the D, he absolutely leathered the ball into the far corner. Quite simply, no goalkeeper would have stopped it.



The goals continued to flow, and Alan Forsyth made it 99 international goals with a neat strike that took a nick off a Malaysian stick on the way in, having been expertly assisted in the build-up. Soon enough it was 4-1 after a super team goal involving a number of players, eventually rifled home by Gall.



Malaysia still had time to look for another goal, Pinner making an important save from a corner before Abu Kamal Azrai really should have hit the target after being handed possession in space inside the D.



So it proved to be a positive afternoon for Danny Kerry's side, but it was not without a couple of hairy moments so they will be very aware of Malaysia's threat in Sunday's second match; especially with such a huge prize at stake.



Great Britain 4

Ward (33', FG), Roper (36', FG), Forsyth (42' FG), Gall (47', FG)



Malaysia 1

Noor (6', PC)



Great Britain: Pinner (GK), Waller, Sanford, Dixon (c), Ames, Sloan, Gall, Martin, Roper, Forsyth, Ward

Subs: Willars, Weir, Sorsby, Calnan, Wallace, Draper

Unused sub: Gibson (GK)



Great Britain Hockey media release