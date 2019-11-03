Fiona Tomas





Izzy Petter and Hannah Martin celebrate a goal against Chile at Lee Valley on Saturday Credit: Simon Parker/Focus Images Ltd



Great Britain’s women took a huge leap towards booking their ticket to next year’s Tokyo Olympics after beating Chile 3-0 in the first of their two qualifiers against the South Americans.





Much has been made of Britain’s ­inexperience since the side claimed gold in Rio three years ago and it was apt that 19-year-old Izzy Petter – who had not even received her GCSE ­results when she watched Britain become Olympic champions – unleashed a ­reverse-stick shot in the 35th minute past Claudia Schuler.



Petter’s score sparked the hosts into life as Hannah Martin pounced on a ­rebound from a penalty corner in the third quarter and Anna Toman’s screamer deflected high into the ­Chilean net late on.



Should they come out as aggregate winners after the second leg of their qualifier on Sunday, Britain will defend their Olympic title in Tokyo.



“It’s job half-done. We know we have a huge job to do on Sunday, so we’ll be looking on things to improve on,” Hollie Pearne-Webb, the captain, said.



Britain pressed high in the opening quarter, but Chile showed greater ­resolve in the second, earning three unanswered penalty corners as Constanza Palma rifled a shot at a spread-eagled Maddie Hinch.



“We were quite nervous and anxious throughout most of the game,” conceded Mark Hager, Great Britain’s coach. “Because we didn’t get the goal in the first quarter we started to try a little bit too hard and started to run the ball and not quite connect like we should have.”



Of Petter’s goal, he added: “Izzy came in as a young kid with no fear and then she started to think and probably got a bit confused with what we wanted from her. Now, she’s coming out on the right side of that hill. Her goal today was excellent, that’s what she’s capable of doing in this group.”



Great Britain’s men are also in a prime position to secure Olympic qualification after second-half goals from Sam Ward, Phil Roper, Alan Forsyth and James Gall helped overturn a 1-0 deficit against Malaysia.



