

Rupinder Pal Singh scored a brace in India’s 7-1 win on Saturday. HI



India qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after mauling Russia 7-1 (11-3 on aggregate) in the second game of the two-legged FIH Olympic Qualifier for men.





Akashdeep Singh (23rd, 29th) and Rupinder Pal Singh (48th, 59th) scored a brace each, while Lalit Upadhyay (17th), Nilkanta Sharma (47th) and Amit Rohidas (60th) scored for the hosts after Russia took an early lead in the opening minute through Alexey Sobolevskiy.



India went into the halfway break with a comfortable 7-3 lead over Russia on aggregate, courtesy three strikes in the second quarter. India pumped in two more goals in the final two minutes of the game through penalty corner conversions by Rupinder and Rohidas.



Result



India 7: Akashdeep Singh (23rd, 29th), Rupinder Pal Singh (48th, 59th), Lalit Upadhyay (17th), Nilkanta Sharma (47th), Amit Rohidas (60th)

RUSSIA 1: Alexey Sobolevskiy (1st)



The Tribune