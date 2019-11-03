Rani’s strike helps India beat USA 6-5 on aggregate | Men maul Russia 11-3





The Indian women's hockey team sealed a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after beating USA 6-5 on aggregate despite losing the second match 1-4 in the second leg of the FIH Olympic Qualifier.





After thrashing USA 5-1 yesterday, the Indian girls looked a pale shadow of themselves as USA raced to a 4-0 lead in the first half, courtesy goals from Amanda Magadan (5th, 28th), skipper Kathleen Sharkey (14th) and Alyssa Parker (20th). India's lone goal was scored by captain Rani Rampal in the 48th minute.



The Indian women have participated in the 1980 Moscow Olympics and qualified again for Rio after 36 years. This is the second time in a row that they have made it to the tournament proper despite a huge scare after the US led the hosts 4-0 at half-time.



‘Our Olympic preparation starts tomorrow morning’



Their dream to qualify for the Olympics achieved, team chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said preparations for a podium finish in the Olympic Games will realistically start from Sunday morning. “We have a dream and the dream is to go to the Olympics, and the most beautiful colour in the Olympics is gold. Our preparation for the Olympics starts tomorrow morning,” the Dutchman said. Marijne was not happy with the performance of his wards in the second game and said to excel on the big stage, they will have to maintain consistency for the entire 60 minutes. “The first half, I was like what is going on here, and we really reacted. I was watching with the conditioning coach, like what is going on. There were so many things that were going wrong,” he said. “At the half-time I told the girls, it is 0-0. It's your moment, go with your heads up. There's pressure on the girls. The only thing you can do on the pitch is run. Because if you are running, you are not thinking about winning or losing. I had to take the pressure off the girls. We had to put USA under pressure and make them commit mistakes. We all can see, we played well in one half. But now, we have to do it for the entire match,” he added.



India 1: Rani Rampal (48th)

USA 4: Amanda Magadan (5th, 28th), Kathleen Sharkey (14th), Alyssa Parker



