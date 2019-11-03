K. Arumugam







Coach Graham Reid reflected on proper planning against Russia who India beat 7-1 in the second leg of the Olympic Qualifier at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, on Saturday to register a 11-3 aggregate score.





“I got a reasonable night’s sleep. I went to bed at 1.30 am (on Friday). At the end of the day, we knew what we needed to do and it was a matter of executing it properly and we did so,” the Australian said.



Reid looked forward to Tokyo: “I told the players just now that we have nine months (before Olympics). Just get better and better. That's our plan. Focus on the process, the result will take care of itself,” the former Kookaburras defender said.



“I think for me what we need to get better in is finishing. We are creating a lot of opportunities, which is great but we need to get more return,” Reid observed.



“Also in deep defence, we have to get tighter. We’re still giving away too many opportunities.”



Reid also believed that the squad’s bench strength could be built, thanks to the upcoming Pro League.



“It's great that we have a squad of 33, which may have to become 32. The Pro League is a big opportunity to develop the squad for the Olympics and there are a lot of games during that period.



“If players play all those games, they won't be in best shape for the Olympics,” Reid reasoned.



“That's one of the things that the Pro League does. It sets up a competition schedule between now and Olympics,” Reid added.



Reid expressed satisfaction when it comes to the goalkeepers. “What I shared today was the confidence I have in Krishan (Pathak). For me both (Sreejesh and Krishan) are interchangeable. That's how I want to keep it,” he said.



“Obviously the choice will need to be made for the games. We also have Suraj (Karkera???),” the Australian reflected.



“In the midfield, we have some of the younger players coming through. And Chinglensana, a defensive midfielder, is still in the wings but getting better. He is also the defensive midfielder to come back for us,” the coach said, taking stock of his resources after the resounding win.



Reid admitted that the team coped with first-game jitters. “We aren't the only ones who coped with hiccups.



“The Australian women and the Dutch men also survived hiccups. The format is a first for everybody. There was a lot of pressure on the players and coaching staff,” Reid said while giving credit to everyone involved with the team.



Despite the scoreline, Reid praised Russia. “As I said before, Russia are a really good team and tackle very well.



“To think we would come out and play fantastically would probably amount to downgrading the opposition,” he said.



Reid touched upon the aura of the Olympics. “No matter who you are, you always dream of an Olympic podium finish. I was lucky to experience that as a player and those memories are things you hold on to. That's what we need to bring to this team and we intend giving it a big shot.



Manpreet Singh looked back to a serious approach to the qualifier.



The India captain said, “In the last press conference I spoke about (SV) Sunil who was there in 2008 when we failed to qualify. He shared that experience with the team.







“Then there is Rupinder and Sreejesh who also shared their experiences and spoke of the need to stay strong mentally and not take Russia easily as they too are here to qualify for the Olympics.”



Manpreet also expressed joy on the Indian women making the grade.



“I want to congratulate the women. They deserve it. They worked hard and scored the goal in the final minutes after being down 0-4 (winning 6-5 on aggregate).



About Rupinder Pal Singh, Manpreet said he had complete faith in tall defender and drag flicker and the experience he brings to the squad.



“We didn't stop the ball well during the penalty corners yesterday. I told Bob ???? I know you will score. He replied ‘Just stop the ball and I will’”, Manpreet said.



Player of the match SV Sunil has come through an injury-induced rough patch and reflected on his struggle after the match.



“It was a very tough period for me. After injury, I was out for nine months. My physio and trainer worked hard and drew up plans for me which I followed".



“If I am playing today, it's because of their support and that of my team,” the speedy forward said.



“I want to congratulate the support staff. They work so hard and they deserve success as much as we do,” the soft-spoken stalwart said.



Sunil explained the importance given to penalty corners. “We discussed PCs during meetings where we watched videos on their execution as well,” he revealed.



He expressed joy at all senior players returning to the squad, pointing out that they have played in the Olympics.



“I feel they can share their experience and tell us what the Olympics are all about. That would help many a young player who doesn’t know what it is to play at the Games.



“It helps in team bonding and I fully agree with seniors returning to the fold,” Sunil said.



