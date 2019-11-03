s2h Team





Photo: s2h photographer Shamim Qureshy



Indian girls survived many a lives today before ensuring their Olympic berth in a nervous fashion. With the luxury of having four goal advantage thanks to yesterday's brilliant game, Rani Rampal's team hung on to a slender single goal advantage on aggregate arithmatics, despite going down 1-4 today in the repeat match, to go to Olympics successively for the second time. The result was in tune with Qualifiers' trend elsewhere also where the home teams hold the sway. Besides every other factor, the full stands and their vociferous support must have worked with both teams, helping the one spoiling the spirit of the other.





Unexpectedly, India was subdued in the entire first half, was outplayed by the robust visitors with a result it conceded 0-4 lead to USA at half time.



This silenced the goody crowd. Surprising perhaps themselves too, the resurgent India came on their own in the second half not only to deny the rampaging visitors further goal but also posted their solitary goal that brought curtains down on the visitor's effort to force either shoot out or post superior goal aggregate.



Rani Rampal's team dream of getting the Olympic berth was made possible by herself today. The yesterday's Best Player used all her consummate skills to the fore to score the all important goal in the 48th minute, that narrowed the rival's quest while giving lifeline to the girls' Tokyo dream. Without that goal, the tie was heading for shoot out. With just 12 minutes at their hand, the USA tried every trick in the trade but the Indians too raised their game to deny them any leeway.



Interestingly, Rani scored the only goal against Japan four years ago to get India Rio ticket.



India conceded the first goal to an immaculately constructed penalty corner and then a faulty clearance by tentative Gurjit Kaur led to the lead being increased. Two more goals surfaced with the States' robust game while the Indians were wasting their hard earned penalty corners.



In the 48th minute, in tune with the field aggression, Lalremsiami took the ball inside the circle only to see goalie blocking it and a defender clearing the rebound from her. Thankfully, Rani Rampal latched on to it and whacked top corner of the net before throwing her hands open. This one goal turned out to be the saviour and cleared the road for Tokyo



After anxious moments, India had a better goal aggregate of 6-5 to set aside the mighty challenge posed by USA team. There were tense moments in the last quarter when USA was leading 4-0, which meant shoot out for the decider. However, Rani Rampal struck after being served from otherwise lacklustre midfield. This goal, only Indian goal of the day, settled the issue in favour of the hosts.



In the last moments India survived two referrals which went in its favour. This reprieve also played a pivotal role in India riding through its off-colour patch today.



American coach said she is devastated with the result and lamented for some harsh umpiring decisions including award of an yellow card for the failure to complete their mission.



