

The Black Sticks celebrate qualifying for the Tokyo Olympic Games. SUPPLIED



New Zealand Black Sticks hockey men are on their way to the 2020 Olympic Games, after beating Korea 3-0 in Stratford on Sunday.





With an Olympic berth on the line, they together a clinical performance to see off a strong challenge from Korea.



New Zealand needed only a draw to book their spot in Tokyo, but were on top early and kept the effort going.



Man of the Match Nic Woods ensured New Zealand had good go forward and was integral in the Black Sticks 3-0 win.



New Zealand knew a good first half would go a long way to set them up well in the contest.



Korea were struggling to clear the ball out of their defensive zone as the Black Sticks screen was forced them to look long to get the ball out of trouble.



But New Zealand initially couldn't crack a resolute Korean defence and went into the first break tied at 0-0.



The Blacks Sticks scored almost straight away in the second quarter when Stephen Jenness deflected home another great cross for his third goal of the series.





Nic Woods was man-of-the-match. IAN HITCHCOCK



That put New Zealand into a commanding position, with a two goal aggregate lead across the series.



New Zealand continued to play with confidence throughout the quarter and were rewarded in the 23rd minute when Sam Lane finished off some slick passing to touch in the Kiwis second goal.



That left Korea needing three goals in the second half to force the match to a penalty shootout.



Looking desperate early in the third quarter Korea forced Leon Hayward in the New Zealand goal to pull off some spectacular saves.



When New Zealand managed to break out, they secured a penalty corner and drag flicker Kane Russell flicked a ripping shot to the top netting.



Korea pulled their goalkeeper out to go on to all-out attack, and were rewarded with several penalty corners, still failing to find the net.



Black Sticks 3 (Stephen Jenness 16 min, Sam Lane 23 min, Kane Russell 42 min), Korea 0. HT: 2-0



Stuff