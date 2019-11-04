



The ticketing and match details for the Sultana Bran Hockey One 2019 Semi Finals have been released as the inaugural season draws closer to its exciting climax.





Tickets for the Sultana Bran Hockey One 2019 Semi Finals will go on sale to club members in an exclusive 24 hour priority period from 3pm AEDT today before general public sales open at 3pm AEDT tomorrow (Tuesday 5 November 2019).



The match ups for the semi finals see first host fourth on the ladder, with the team who finished second earning hosting rights against the third ranked team.



The women’s semi finals begin with Brisbane Blaze (2) against Adelaide Fire (3) on Saturday 9 November at Queensland’s State Hockey Centre at 5:00pm local (6:30pm AEDT).



Then on Sunday 10 November minor premiers HC Melbourne are at home to fourth placed Canberra Chill at 2.30pm AEDT at the State Netball and Hockey Centre Melbourne.



In the men’s semi finals, the undefeated NSW Pride (1) will take on HC Melbourne (4) at 1:00pm AEDT on Saturday 9 November at the Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre.



The other semi final pits Brisbane Blaze (2) against the in form Tassie Tigers (3), the match to be played as the second of a double header following the women’s semi between the Blaze and Adelaide Fire.



With the do-or-die semi finals confirmed, the stage is set for a thrilling finale.



“The inaugural Sultana Bran Hockey One League home and away season has certainly delivered on our vision of ‘Real Hockey – Reimagined’ with amazing skills, brilliant goals and upset results,” said Tony Dodemaide, Sultana Bran Hockey One League General Manager.



“The finals series promises more of the same, with all remaining teams boasting familiar names of Kookaburras and Hockeyroos alongside exciting new local talent. We’re in for a cracking program this weekend to determine the first ever men’s and women’s Sultana Bran Hockey One League Grand Finalists.”



The Grand Finals will be staged as a men’s and women’s double header on Saturday 16 November, with further details to be announced at the conclusion of the semi-finals.



All four Sultana Bran Hockey One League Semi Finals will be shown LIVE and exclusive on Kayo, with the Grand Finals to be LIVE on Fox Sports.



Sultana Bran Hockey One League 2019 Semi Finals



Women’s Competition



Brisbane Blaze (2) v Adelaide Fire (3)



Saturday 9 November 2019

State Hockey Centre (QLD)

Match Start: 5:00pm local (6:00pm AEDT)



Ticketing:



Click here for members pre sale



Click here for general public sales



HC Melbourne (1) v Canberra Chill (4)



Sunday 10 November 2019

State Netball and Hockey Centre (VIC)

Match Start: 2:30pm local (2:30pm AEDT)



Ticketing:



Click here for members pre sale



Click here for general public sales



Men’s Competition



NSW Pride v HC Melbourne



Saturday 9 November 2019

Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre (NSW)

Match Start: 1:00pm local (1:00pm AEDT)



Ticketing:



Click here for members pre sale



Click here for general public sales



Brisbane Blaze v Tassie Tigers



Saturday 9 November 2019

State Hockey Centre (QLD)

Match Start: 6:30pm local (7:30pm AEDT)



Ticketing:



Click here for members pre sale



Click here for general public sales



Sultana Bran Hockey One League Media release