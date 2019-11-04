By Jugjet Singh





Malaysia’s Fitri Saari



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian men’s hockey team gave their best but it was not enough to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.





After losing 4-1 to Britain on Saturday, they went down fighting 5-2 n the second leg of the Olympic Qualifier at the Lee Valley Stadium in London.



Bundled out on a 9-3 aggregate, Malaysia will have to wait another four years to try their luck. Malaysia last appeared in the Olympics in 2000 Sydney.



Starting the match with a three-goal deficit. Malaysia were punished by a penalty stroke and a field goal in the first quarter of the second leg.



Briton Alan Forsyth converted the penalty stroke in the ninth minute while Sam Ward made it 2-0 in the 11th minute.



Fitri Saari injected some hope with a penalty corner rebound goal in the 24th minute but Sam Ward made it 3-1 in the 31st minute.



Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, as well as Malaysian Hockey Confederation president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal and state hockey officials were at the Lee Valley Stadium to offer support.



Razie Rahim closed the gap with a 40th minute penalty corner goal but Alan Forsyth nailed another in the 56th minute.



It was more misery for Malaysia when Forsyth scored a hat-trick with a 57th minute penalty stroke to make it 5-2.



New Straits Times