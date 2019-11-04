

Sam Ward and Alan Forsyth celebrate for Great Britain



Great Britain's men put in a super performance to reach the Tokyo Olympics, overcoming Malaysia in some style in London.





A hat-trick from Alan Forsyth and two more from fellow striker Sam Ward gave Britain a crucial win, and they fought very hard to secure a place in Japan.



Two early goals gave Britain the upper hand in the first quarter, and their spot on the plane always looked secure from then on in.



Full report



Britain started with real attacking intent, and Alan Forsyth was handed a great chance one-on-one, but the goalkeeper pushed him wide and Malaysia were able to smother the chance.



The first goal did come very soon though, a foul on Sam Ward inside the D resulting in a penalty stroke that Forsyth dispatched for his 100th goal in international hockey. And only three minutes later it was two, Ward producing a lovely near-post finish to put GB in a strong position.



Malaysia began to come into the game more in the second quarter, Tengku Tajuddin forcing George Pinner into a good save before Norsyafiq Sumantri went close at the near post. And then they did breach the British defence, Fitri Saari with the tidy finish from a corner.



It only took 18 seconds for the first goal of the second half as Ward made it 3-1 with a penalty corner low past Kumar Subramiam. And then Malaysia struck back five minutes later with a Razie Rahim corner in a topsy-turvy period of the match. To their credit, Malaysia were sticking to their task despite needing a miracle in the final quarter, and Britain had to defend resolutely.



Then with five minutes to go was Forsyth again on target from a low Tom Sorsby pass on the break. And a minute later he had his hat-trick, scoring a second stroke of the game after Sorsby was felled.



When the final whistle came amid the final rays of evening light at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, Britain rightly celebrated a job very well done indeed. This has been a highly pressured weekend for Danny Kerry's side, and especially after going 1-0 down in the first match they have shown resilience and quality to come through with a significant aggregate victory.



They will rightly take time to digest this milestone, and soon enough they will turn their attention to 2020; first of all the FIH Pro League and then the huge prospect of the Tokyo Olympics.



Great Britain 5

Forsyth (9', PS), (56', FG), (57', PS), Ward (11', FG), (31', PC)



Malaysia 2

Fitri Saari (24', PC), Rahim (35', PC)



GB win 9-3 on aggregate



Great Britain: Pinner (GK), Weir, Waller, Sanford, Dixon (c), Ames, Sorsby, Wallace, Roper, Forsyth, Ward

Subs: Willars, Gall, Calnan, Martin, Draper, Sloan

Unused sub: Gibson (GK)



Great Britain Hockey media release