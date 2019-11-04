Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Great Britain women's hockey team qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Published on Monday, 04 November 2019 10:00 | Hits: 49
Laura Unsworth of Great Britain celebrates after scoring against Chile Women

Great Britain women's hockey team have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.



The defending Olympic champions beat Chile 5-1 over two qualifying play-off legs to secure their place at the Games in Japan next year.

The 2016 gold medallists led 3-0 from the first leg and qualified with a 2-1 success in the second match at Lee Valley in London on Sunday.

Tess Howard and Laura Unsworth were on target in the first half for Britain while Fernanda Villagran scored a late consolation for Chile, who were being watched by their country's former national team football manager and current Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Qualification for Tokyo comes as a relief to coach Mark Hager, who has presided over a tough transitional period since taking the job in January 2019.

Great Britain finished second-bottom in the inaugural FIH Pro League season, and finished outside the medals at the 2018 World Cup and the 2019 European Championships.

Sky Sports

