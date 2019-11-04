

Great Britain's women celebrate reaching the Tokyo 2020 Olympics



Great Britain's women qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after a professional 2-1 win over Chile in the second leg of their FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers.





Early goals from Tess Howard and Laura Unsworth made the outcome certain after Saturday's 3-0 win in the first leg, and Mark Hager's side put in a very secure display to earn the result they so craved.



After rebuilding under Hager, it has been a testing period for the women's programme, but they handled the occasion with aplomb and the result was never in doubt.



Now they will rest, recuperate and begin to look forward a hugely exciting 2020; first of all with the FIH Pro League back in London and then the huge occasion that is the Olympic games.



Full report



Britain settled any early nerves by taking the lead inside the first four minutes with a well-constructed team goal. Hollie Pearne-Webb played a nice ball from the back that Hannah Martin did well to shift on to Lily Owsley. Our number 26 then found Tess Howard inside the area, and when the shooting chance opened up she made no mistake.



And soon enough the lead was doubled; Laura Unsworth doesn't score too many but produced a super finish on the reverse high into the net. After a blistering start, the first quarter then settled down somewhat and there were no more goals in the first 15 minutes.



With qualification as good as secured, the game was played at a slower pace in the second quarter with few chances of note at either end.



Mark Hager's side continued to dominate possession early in the second half, and brilliance from Owsley down the left led to a super save from Claudia Schuler in the Chile goal. The ever-threatening Owsley was then narrowly wide from a penalty corner. Izzy Petter then had a swing and a miss inside the D as Britain began to up the ante.



Chile still carried an occasional threat, and Maddie Hinch was forced into a good save from a 41st minute corner. The visitors did then have the ball in the net, but it was disallowed for the ball not travelling five metres before entering the D.



Into the final quarter and Anna Toman was inches away from a second goal in two days, while Owsley was in fine form and danced into the opposition D on more than one occasion.



Chile had put up a valiant fight, and it was impossible to begrudge them a goal on 57 minutes, Fernanda Villagran netting from a corner.



Of course, the contest was long since over and it was a job well done by Britain's women as they celebrated a place at Tokyo next year. In a pressure situation, they handled the occasion well and were always in control over the two days.



As reigning champions, they will go to Japan with a significant challenge ahead of them, but one they will relish.



Great Britain 2

Howard (4', FG), Unsworth (7', FG)



Chile 1

Villagran (57', PC)



GB win 5-1 on aggregate.



Great Britain: Hinch (GK), Toman, Ansley, Pearne-Webb (c), Unsworth, McCallin, Robertson, Howard, Owsley, Martin, Petter

Subs used: Townsend, Neal, Hunter, Costello, Watson, Wilkinson

Unused sub: Heesh (GK)



Great Britain Hockey media release