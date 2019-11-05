By Andrew Montross





Senior Marissa Creatore (33) celebrates fellow Senior Faline Guenther's (14) game-winning goal in the second overtime of Carolina's 3-2 victory of Saint Joseph's University on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. The team's 40th straight win came on the last game of the regular season, sealing their second-straight undefeated regular season. Yates McConnell



Senior Feline Guenther came into the North Carolina field hockey team's matchup with No. 13 Saint Joseph's on Sunday not having scored a goal this season. She finished the 3-2 win for the Tar Heels with two — one of which was the game-winner in double overtime to cap off the team's second straight undefeated regular season.





Guenther's first goal came in the 31st minute off of a rebound after a save to put North Carolina up 2-0. The Hawks answered back with a pair of goals of their own before the end of regulation.



Then, with the score tied at two in the second overtime, senior forward Marissa Creatore assisted Guenther for the game-winning goal in the first 38 seconds of the period.



“Everyone was super tired, and everyone used their last resources of energy in the last couple minutes," Guenther said. "When I saw Marissa running down the line I just tried to get in front of the girl and get a touch on the ball and really put my last bit of energy into it. It worked out, and I was very happy about it."



Not only was Sunday's game Guenther's best performance of the year, but it came at a time when the Tar Heels needed some senior leadership the most. The Tar Heels were missing sophomore Erin Matson, the nation's leading scorer, who was in India competing with the U.S. national team.



The Daily Tarheel