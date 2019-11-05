The men’s squad will be hosting a fundraising camp at Ashton College this weekend, 9 and 10 November.





WITH the 2020 Olympics just seven months away the South African men’s hockey Olympic squad is busy with its preparations ahead of the global showpiece. The men’s squad will be hosting a fundraising camp at Ashton College this weekend, 9 and 10 November. The clinics offer an amazing opportunity to be coached by the SA Men’s olympic squad members as well as help the team raise funds for their preparations for Tokyo.





Northglen News recently caught up with local players, Taine Bird, Clint Panther and Matthew de Souza who, alongside other members of the squad, will be part of the two day mini SA training camp on the north coast.



“It’s really about raising exposure for the team. There will be clinics across South Africa and the KZN members of the squad will be part of the training camp at Ashton College. It’s great for the game to get the youngsters involved and this is their chance to rub shoulders with their idols. The money raised at the camps over the two days will help us with funding to participate in a few tournaments prior to the Olympics,” Panther explained.



Fellow teammate, de Souza, concurred with Panther.



“One of the important aspects for us as the SA team is getting the youth involved. It’s great having youngsters come up to you and ask you questions so they are able to grow their knowledge of the game. These fundraisers are vital to our preparations in order to be ready for next year’s Olympics so we are urging everyone to come out in their numbers and support the mini camps,” he said.



Taine Bird, who represented the South African U18 team, said he too was looking forward to this weekend’s camps.



“Any athlete who represents their country dreams of going to the Olympics so we are all doing our best to reach that goal. I’ve been able to train with the senior members of the team which has been great exposure so I can only imagine what a mini camp for the youth could do for up-and-coming players,” he said.



The mini camps take place this Saturday, 9 and Sunday, 10 November. There are two sessions, session 1 (9am to 11am) and session 2 (1pm to 3pm). To book email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .">This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



