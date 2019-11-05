

MALAYSIAN Hockey Confederation (MHC) deputy president Datuk S. Shamala yesterday apologised profusely to Malaysian fans after the national men’s team failed to qualify for the Olympics.





Malaysia’s long wait is now stretched to 24 years after Roelant Oltman’s team failed to deliver in London.



The Malaysian Tigers were anything but fierce as they were humiliated 9-3 on aggregate by Britain who won the two-leg encounter 4-1 and 5-2 at the Lee Valley Stadium.



And the fans, furious with the national team’s poor show, lashed out on social media, leading to MHC deleting many offensive postings aimed at their players and family members.



“We, at MHC, are so very sorry that Malaysia did not qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics,” said Shamala yesterday.



“It's something we wanted very much to do... to reciprocate all the absolute support everyone has shown us for the past four years when we started this journey to qualify for the Olympics.



“We definitely will have to face and answer all criticisms for not qualifying for the Olympics but I hope that everyone keeps it professional and please don’t hit the players or their families with harsh words until the admin of MHC Media has to delete those comments.”



The Olympic failure is not expected to affect Shamala, as well as MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal as they seek re-election on Nov 16.



They are still expected to win without much of a problem.



The nominations closed on Nov 2, but the MHC have yet to release the final list of candidates for the elections.



Johor HA have nominated AirAsia Group Bhd executive chairman Datuk Kamarudin Meranun for the president’s post while Kuala Lumpur HA have named Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim.



Details of the other nominations have not been announced by MHC.



Shamala said she will get back as soon as possible to Timesport when asked about the list.



“This journey has been very challenging and as we recollect, Malaysia came close at the Asian Games final but let it slip away in a matter of a few seconds.



“Then at the Hockey Series Finals, we missed an opportunity to become champions even with the path being very close in the final against Canada.



“We missed some precious ranking points and finally ended up being drawn randomly from a group which eventually paired us with World No 7 Britain.



“Whatever the result, I am very proud of our boys who gave their best.



“Definitely, we at MHC will be hit hard but being responsible for the governance of Malaysian hockey, we will face it and be accountable.



“I bow down once again to everyone and apologise for not being able to qualify for the Olympics after 20 years,” said Shamala.



Can Malaysia pick up the pieces and qualify for Paris 2024? Will the MHC finally be able to stop making apologies?



They have less than five years to get their act right.



