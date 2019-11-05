By Jugjet Singh





A downcast MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal (right) meets with Malaysian players after their 5-2 defeat to England in an Olympic Qualifier on Sunday.



SOMETHING went terribly wrong in Malaysia’s Olympic campaign, and if Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal wins the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) elections on Nov 16, there will be a massive overhaul of the coaching set-up.





Nominations closed on Saturday, but the MHC have yet to release the list of candidates, or confirm or deny if any positions were won uncontested.



When a text message was sent to Subahan regarding the fate of coach Roelant Oltmans, the MHC chief replied yesterday: “I am on the plane (from London to Kuala Lumpur)”.



Subahan was in London to motivate his men but it was all in vain as the national team dished out their worst hockey in years.



The Malaysian Tigers became pussycats as they were whipped 9-3 on aggregate by Britain.



Though Malaysia showed urgency and hard-running, their attacks were pathetic, leaving much to be desired.



Their performance was such that it resulted in many fans baying for the blood of the players, as well as coaches and MHC officials.



However, it is learnt from those who were in London that Oltmans, whose salary is RM100,000 a month, will lose his job.



“Coaches have to take responsibility for these embarrassing defeats. MHC will revamp the coaching set-up, especially Oltmans’ position as he has failed,” were the loud whispers at the Lee Valley Stadium.



Oltmans’ two-year contract is until October next year, but after the elections, he is expected to be given a golden hand-shake to hasten his departure.



A former coach was so shocked with Malaysia’s display that he not only called for a change in the coaching set-up but also to drop under-performing players even though they are the stars.



“What I watched was not a Malaysian team that I have known over the years. They played a confusing system and kept changing their formation until they became confused themselves.”



In London, Oltmans kept switching between two playing systems: 3-2-3-2 and 3-4-2-1.



“It was only a two-leg qualifier, if it had been a best of five event, Malaysia would have lost with a bigger margin,” said the former coach.



Britain played an intelligent game, while Malaysia ran themselves ragged and lacked creativity when in the oppo-

nents’ 25-yard.



Britain player Zachary Wallace summed it up: “With a 4-1 lead after the first leg, it would have been easy to go into this game and try not to lose, but we wanted to go out there and make sure we win the second game and go to Tokyo in style.



“We knew we had better fitness than them (Malaysians). So we knew if we stuck to it throughout the two games, we would come out tops.”



Malaysia skipper Shukri Mutalib said: “We were down by three goals from the first leg, which meant we needed to do more attacking (in the second leg).



“It didn’t work well but I’m still proud of my players.”



New Straits Times