Update on Sam Ward injury after FIH Olympic Qualifiers

Published on Tuesday, 05 November 2019
Great Britain and England forward Sam Ward is recovering after suffering an injury in Sunday's game with Malaysia.


 
Our physiotherapist Sophie Weaver said: “Sam suffered facial fractures in the match and stayed in hospital overnight as a result. He will have surgery for his injuries when the swelling has reduced."
 
Ward unfortunately missed out on the post-match ceremonies with his team after they secured Olympic qualification, but a number of his teammates called him on Facetime so he could share in the celebrations.

Great Britain's men's next fixtures see them travel to Australia in the FIH Pro League in February 2020 and Ward will be hopeful of recovering in time to be in contention for those games.

Great Britain Hockey media release

