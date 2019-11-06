By AYUMBA AYODI





USIU-A's Florence Karanja (left) vies for the ball with Mariam Suleiman of Strathmore University during their Hockey Premier League match at City Park Stadium, Nairobi on October 27, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Defending women’s champions, Blazers formerly Telkom Kenya, is the only Kenyan side to confirm participation at the Africa Hockey Club Championships slated for December 1 to 10 in Ismailia, Egypt.





Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) chairman Nahashon Randiek disclosed Tuesday that it’s only Blazers, who had expressed interest in travelling to defend their women’s title.



Randiek explained that financial constraints have knocked out men’s Premier League champions Butali Sugar Warriors and Kenya Police, who finished second last season, as well as Strathmore Scorpions, who settled second in women’s Premier League.



“That is the situation and there is nothing we can do to remedy it with the currently economic crunch,” said Randiek.



Blazers recaptured the women’s title when they beat champions Ghana Revenue Authority 2-0 in Abuja, Nigeria December last year.



Blazers, who have now won the continental event 10 times, are looking for new sponsors after telecommunication firm Telkom Kenya halted their sponsorship in June this year after 30 years with the iconic team.



Blazers coach Jos Openda said they require Sh4 million to take part in the continental competition. “We are battling to raise funds and remain optimistic we shall reach that target,” said Openda, who appealed to well-wishers to come to the team’s rescue.



A source that sought anonymity at Kenya Police intimated that funds from the government had been slashed by 50 per cent hence other things like security have been given priority.



Police last travelled outside the country in 2014 when the Africa Club Championships were held in Uganda and would miss the 2017 and 2018 events staged in Ghana and Nigeria respectively owing to lack of funds.



“Morale is low since there is nothing we are looking forward to apart from just winning the league. It could have been better if we even travelled to one of the event,” said the source.



Another source at Strathmore University disclosed that the team’s poor form and lack of funds have forced them out.



"As much as they would love to travel, they are not in good shape to compete effectively in Ismailia. An upgrade is also going on on facilities at the institution," said the source that is also not authorised to talk to the media.



Strathmore are currently placed third in women’s Premier League standings with 18 points drawn from five wins, four losses and three draws.



