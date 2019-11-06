Oscar Schneider





© Belga



Belgium has submitted a bid to host the Hockey Men’s World Cup in Summer 2022, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) confirmed on Thursday.





World men’s champion since winning the title in December 2018 in Bhubaneshwar, India, Belgium joins two other bidders, Malaysia and India, while five other countries are candidates to host the women’s World Cup.



Five countries, including Belgium, applied to organise the World Cup in proposed summer slot, 1-17 July, while three others applied to host the games in the winter period, 13-29 January 2023.



The FIH will study each application and submit its recommendations to its executive committee on 6 November. The final decisions will be issued on 8 November, at the next session of the committee, in Lausanne, Switzerland.



Candidates for 1-17 July 2022: Germany (women); Spain (women); Spain/Netherlands (women); Belgium (men) and Malaysia (men).



Candidates for 13-29 January 2023: India (men); Malaysia (women); New Zealand (women).



The Brussels Times