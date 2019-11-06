

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal is still upset that the national team had to play both their Olympic playoff matches away from home, which resulted in the team getting hammered 9-3 on aggregate by Britain.





It was not just Malaysia, other Asian teams faced the same problem, too.



2000 Olympics silver medallists South Korea were beaten 6-2 on aggregate by New Zealand in Stratford while three-time Olympic gold medallists Pakistan were thrashed 10-5 by Holland at the Amstelveen.



Malaysia lost 1-4 and 5-2 in the playoffs with both matches at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London last week.



Subahan said the International Hockey Federation (FIH) were unfair to Asian teams who had to play both legs away.



“FIH should have been fair to the Asian teams.



“It would have been better to have a home and away format, ” said Subahan.



“If we had been beaten at home, then you can slam us but to play two away matches? How do you expect us to be at our best.



“We played well, but due to the cold and rainy conditions, our boys were struggling.



“The boys fought for the cause, and I cannot fault their commitment at all, ” he said.



Subahan said the MHC will have a post mortem with the National Sports Council (NSC) before a decision is made on the team.



“We will meet the coaching staff, players and also, with the NSC... we will decide the next course of action after the MHC elections, ” he said.



“Yes, the coaches are responsible for this result, but a decision will only be made later.



“We have to discuss with everyone and decide.”



