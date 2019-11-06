By SUKHAIRI THANI





That was the reaction of national men’s hockey coach Roelant Oltmans after being asked whether he would stay until the end of his contract after Malaysia missed out on qualification to the Olympics.



Oltmans arrived together with the national squad at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport yesterday from London.



His current contract runs until October 2020.



“Of course, I am not someone who runs away when I am in my contract (period). It does not make sense for me to do so,” said Oltmans.



“I signed a contract and the other party signed a contract because we want to achieve something.



“I know for many years to get something out of a group in a country it is a long term process. You cannot expect overnight results.



“We will conduct an evaluation professionally with MHC and have discussions on it.”



Malaysia had on Monday lost 5-2 to Britain, giving the latter a 9-3 aggregate victory at the Lee Valley Hockey Stadium in London.



Olympian Tan Sri P. Alagendra was also present at KLIA in a show of support for the team. He spent time talking with the national players.



“I love all of you (players), all I ask is that you remain strong and play with passion.



“Forget what has happened and continue to work hard,” said Alagendra to the players.



The last time Malaysia qualified for the Olympics was in Sydney 2000.



