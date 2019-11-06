Roisin Upton suffered the injury but still played a key role in the shootout win.





Roisin Upton celebrates with fans after Sunday's game. Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO



IRELAND HOCKEY STAR Roisin Upton has revealed that she played through the pain barrier with a broken bone in her wrist during Sunday’s dramatic qualifier win over Canada that booked their place in next summer’s Olympics.





Limerick native Upton was part of the Irish side that qualified for the Olympics for the first time when they triumphed in a sudden death shootout after the second leg tie in Donnybrook.



Upton was central to the late drama, running out of time with her first effort in the shootout before making amends by scoring in sudden death to ensure that Ireland will compete at the Tokyo 2020 Games.



Yet the 25-year-old Limerick native has revealed that she had to battle on despite the injury she had suffered.



“I broke the top of my ulna,” Upton told the Limerick Leader.



“There was just a point in the match where I felt I couldn’t grip my stick properly and my wrist was quite sore, so I’m not too sure if I had a fall or got a bang.



“I am not too sure exactly when, but adrenaline just takes over and I just kept going. I am looking forward to re-watching the game trying to pinpoint when it might have happened.



