A 3-3 tie at the end of the fourth quarter in Friday’s matchup against Yale sent Columbia to its fourth consecutive overtime game.Credit: Sarah-Jayne Austin / Columbia Daily Spectator



In what is beginning to look like a pattern, the buzzer to end regulation sounded with the Lions’ game still knotted up: a 3-3 tie at the end of the fourth quarter in Friday’s matchup against Yale sent Columbia to its fourth consecutive overtime game.





Just two minutes and nine seconds later, a penalty against the Light Blue (7-8, 3-3 Ivy) awarded the Bulldogs (6-10, 2-4 Ivy) a penalty stroke, a one-on-one chance to end the game. Yale forward Olivia Levieux found the back of the left side of the net, sending a ball past junior goalkeeper Alexa Conomikes and earning Yale another point.



Right before regulation ended, however, it looked like the Lions could come away with a dramatic last-second victory. After junior midfielder Kelsey Farkas intercepted an errant Yale pass, she sent the ball towards the Bulldog’s defensive circle, giving senior midfielder Jennifer Trieschman a scoring chance with 59 seconds left, but she was unable to sink the shot.

Then, with less than five seconds on the clock, first-year forward Ellie Decker had a good look at the net, only missing a goal after Yale goalkeeper Sydney Terroso leaped to make a save with her outstretched arm just barely finding Decker’s airborne ball to send it astray. Terroso’s effort was impressive enough to draw recognition from Columbia’s home crowd, who applauded her acrobatic jump.



The Lions were then granted a final chance at scoring at the end of regulation, as Terroso’s last-second deflection awarded Columbia a penalty corner, which the team also could not connect on.



Ultimately, the Bulldogs won 4-3 on Columbia’s home turf. For the Light Blue, who has a 3-3 record in overtime games this year, playing after regulation brings a familiar challenge.



“It’s tough, but we love it. In an ideal world, we’d convert that corner at the expired time, and win in regulation, but we love overtime: It’s another opportunity to play together and keep extending the season,” senior back Kelly McCarthy said.



Friday’s contest also saw the continuation of another trend this year: back-and-forth games.



After Yale struck first in the sixth minute of the first quarter, the Lions countered immediately, scoring 21 seconds later off a goal from sophomore midfielder Jamie McCormick to tie the score at 1-1. The Light Blue then built on this success, adding another goal from junior midfielder/back Helen Sayegh eight minutes later. The Bulldogs would equalize the score at 2-2 in the 19th minute, which remained the score until after halftime.



In the third quarter, Columbia scored off a penalty corner as sophomore midfielder Allison Smith notched her eighth goal of the season after Trieschman provided an assist. Yale would connect off a penalty corner of its own just six minutes later, tying the score for good before overtime.



The Bulldogs’ attack utilized aggressive passing to eventually overwhelm the Light Blue, who barely had any offensive possession in overtime.



“They were smashing the ball down the field to forwards who were just streaking down. … So that was a challenge and really stretched out our defense, and ultimately, we just needed to be a little bit tougher on defense in our circle today,” McCarthy noted.



The Lions’ loss brought their record to 7-8, and they have one more regular-season game to attempt to even their record against Harvard, currently ranked second in the Ivy League standings.



Columbia will line up against the Crimson on Friday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Baker Athletic Complex.



