KUALA LUMPUR: Fuming supporters are threatening police reports and complaints to the Sports Commissioner after the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) elections turned ugly with the challenger for the presidency being disqualified.





The Kedah Hockey Association leaders are especially incensed. They had unanimously nominated AirAsia executive chairman Datuk Kamarudin Meranun for the president’s post on Nov 1 but a day later, Kedah HA president Asmirul Anuar Aris made a U-turn and nominated incumbent Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal instead.



Kamarudin received two nominations from Johor HA and Kuala Lumpur HA but could not get the third needed to qualify for the contest.



Johor HA deputy president Majid Manjit Abdullah, who was campaign manager for Kamaruddin’s team, told a press conference that the candidate had received the blessings from the Yang diPertuan Agong to stand.



“Kamarudin is a corporate figure, who can do a lot to uplift the standard of hockey in Malaysia. He was ready to do his part as he came out with an excellent manifesto.



“But I was made to understand that after the Kedah HA secretary submitted the nomination papers, the state HA president changed the nomination by submitting Subahan’s name the next day.



“The Kedah HA officials are annoyed with their president and will be lodging a police report,” said Majid, who has been nominated for the vice-presidency.



Majid added that the Kedah HA would write to the Sports Commissioner about the matter and ask for the election to be postponed.



“Even if the election is postponed, Kamarudin has decided not to stand. All of us who want changes in the MHC have also decided to withdraw from the elections,” said Majid.



Those who withdrew are the Regent of Pahang Tengku Mahkota Tengku Hassanal (deputy president), K. Maheswari (women deputy president), Majid, Datuk Ow Soon Kooi, Datuk Che Khalid Mohd Noh (men’s vice-president)and Lum Sau Foong (women’s vice-president).



Many of the nominees want a change in MHC after the men’s hockey team failed miserably in the Olympic qualifying matches against Britain in London last weekend.



The Malaysian team coached by Roelant Oltmans lost 9-3 on aggregate to Britain. They lost the first match 4-1 and the second 5-2.



The Star of Malaysia