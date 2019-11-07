By AFTAR SINGH





He’s still the boss: Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal would address the Malaysian Hockey Confederation council after the elections at the Palace of the Golden Horses Hotel on Nov 16.



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) elections has turned into an acrimonious affair, with Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal being returned unopposed as president after his challenger failed to muster the number of nominations needed.





The contests for the deputy presidency and vice-presidencies also saw controversy with a rash of withdrawals.



Subahan had 13 of the 16 affiliates nominating him while AirAsia Group Bhd executive chairman Datuk Kamarudin Meranun had the backing of only two affiliates, falling short of the three nominations needed under the MHC constitution for the post.



MHC legal committee chairman Jadadish Chandra told a press conference yesterday that Kamarudin’s nomination was rejected because he was backed by only two affiliates.



“According to the MHC constitution, anyone contesting for the presidency needs at least three nominations while candidates for the deputy and vice-president’s post only need one nomination.



“Kamarudin cannot appeal as nominations closed on Nov 2 at 3pm. Datuk Seri Subahan will be president for another four-year term from 2019-2023,” said Jadadish.



Subahan, as president-elect, will address the MHC council after the elections at the Palace of the Golden Horses Hotel on Nov 16 .



Jadadish, a lawyer, was among three candidates vying for the male deputy president’s post but the Regent of Pahang Tengku Mahkota Tengku Hassanal, who received 14 nominations, has pulled out. That leaves Jadadish and Kuala Lumpur Hockey president Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman Zaharudin, with only one nomination each, to fight it out.



Incumbent Prof Datuk Dr S. Shamala, with 13 nominations, had been about to face former international K. Maheswari, with one, for the women’s deputy president post. However, Maheswari has also pulled out giving Dr Shamala another term.



A total of 22 candidates were nominated for the seven vice-presidencies – five for men and two women.



The male nominees were Datuk Seri Dr Anil Jeet Singh, M. Gobinathan, Datuk Ahmad Najmi Abdul Razak, Shurizan Mansor, Hasnizam Hassan, Datuk Dr Azhar Ahmad, Ranjit Singh, Datuk Majid Manjit Abdullah, Mohd Asmirul Anuar Aris, Sathis Kumar, Datuk Ow Soon Kooi, Datuk Che Khalid Mohd Noh, Mohd Rodzhanizam Mat Radzi, S. Ganesan, Mohd Saberi Salleh, Mohd Yazid Mohd Yunus and Mohd Fariz Mat Radzi.



Of these, Majid, Soon Kooi and Che Khalid have withdrawn. Satish, who is now in London, may also pull out.



The five women nominated for the vice-presidents’ posts are Datin Mary Sadiah Zainuddin, Rogayah Mohamad, Datuk Seri Lim Kim Lian, Juriah Abdul Wahab Fenner and Lum Sau Foong. Lum has also pulled out.



Jadadish said candidates have until tomorrow to withdraw as ballots papers need to be prepared.



“We don’t want the nominees to hit out at each other during the 10-day campaign period,” said Jadadish.



The Star of Malaysia