By Wahington Onyango





Vivian Onyango of Lakers (R) tussles for the ball against Strathmore University's Cynthia Achieng during premier league match in Kisumu. [Washington Onyango/Standard]



Lakers will be seeking to bounce back after losing the last two matches against USIU and Sliders last month which ended their unbeaten run in the Kenya Hockey Union Women Premier League.





Captain Linnah Baraza said losing the matches was not the ideal way on how they wanted to end the league.



Lakers are fifth with 15 points from 11 matches and will be playing relegation-threatened JKUAT who are yet to win a match and league leaders Telkom this weekend.



Baraza termed the losses as a wake-up call, insisting they can still finish among the top three.



She said they are braced to stop defending champions Telkom who are joint-top in the standing joint with USIU on 26 points.



“We were very disappointed with the loss in Nairobi last month. We failed to convert our chances which cost us in the end. However, we have been working on rebuilding our confidence when playing away,” she said.



“The team has been training well and we are working on correcting defensive mistakes. We are going to be aggressive when we play JKUAT and Telkom. We know it will be hard against the champions, but we believe we can stop them.”



Jacky Mwangi scored a brace to help Telkom come from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Lakers during the first leg in Kisumu, but Telkom coach Jos Openda has promised a thrilling win against the Kisumu-based side.



