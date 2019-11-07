A spot in the inaugural Sultana Bran Hockey One League Grand Finals is the reward for the remaining contenders heading into this weekend’s knockout semi finals.





Four teams are still standing in the women’s and men’s competitions as the Sultana Bran Hockey One 2019 Season enters crunch time. With four absorbing semi finals across two big days, here is what lies ahead this weekend.



Women’s Semi Finals



Brisbane Blaze (2) v Adelaide Fire (3) (Saturday 9 November, start time 5:00pm local)



Only four points separated the Blaze and Fire at the end of the regular season and all indications suggest this Saturday’s second edition of the ‘inferno rivalry’ will be close again.



The Blaze’s clinical execution at penalty corners proved the difference in a 4-2 result when the teams met back in Round 3. Brisbane have proven to be a constant threat through their penalty corner battery, and with specialist drag flickers including some of Australia’s best in Jodie Kenny, Madison Fitzpatrick and Ashlea Fey, the Fire can ill afford to allow the Queenslanders too many set piece opportunities.



But the Fire have their own attacking prowess and will back themselves to pierce a Blaze defence that has only conceded five goals so far. Miki Spano finished as the league’s equal leading scorer after the regular season with six goals, while the likes of Gabi Nance and Emma de Broughe have provided more than worthy side acts to help the Fire finished in third.



Adelaide Fire are certainly a more imposing outfit with Hockeyroos duo Karri McMahon and Jane Claxton in their line up, and their experience will be crucial if the girls from South Australia are to get past a Blaze team that boasts a host of their own Hockeyroos.



Notably, all of the Blaze’s three Fitzpatrick sisters – Savannah, Madison and Kendra – are set to line up together in a competitive match for the first time.



HC Melbourne (1) v Canberra Chill (4) (Sunday 10 November, start time 2:30pm local)



Canberra Chill find themselves heading south for a do-or-die showdown against the top of the table HC Melbourne and will be keen to make the most of their lucky fortune that saw them cling onto fourth spot.



With the bye in the final round of the season, the Chill could only sit and watch anxiously as Perth Thundersticks needed to beat the bottom placed Tassie Tigers to leapfrog the team from Canberra into the top four. But Tassie caused one of the upsets of the season to give Canberra Chill a finals lifeline and they will fancy their chances against a HC Melbourne team that only slipped up once in the regular season – a penalty shootout loss to Adelaide Fire last weekend.



The hosts will be bolstered by the return of highly talented Hockeyroo youngster Amy Lawton who missed the loss to the Fire due to completing her school exams.



On the flipside, the Chill have five changes to the team whose last match was back on 26 October. Hockeyroos trio Brooke Peris, Edwina Bone and Kalindi Commerford are back after competing in the Olympic qualifiers, as is Japanese import Yui Ishibashi and Jess Smith.



Much could come down to the respective goalkeepers who are both world class stoppers and have been in excellent form throughout the season. HC Melbourne have Hockeyroos number one keeper Rachael Lynch, while standing between the posts for the Chill is impressive Japanese keeper Sakiyo Asano.



Despite last weekend’s hiccup, HC Melbourne will deservedly go in as favourites. A win would see them host the grand final double header on 16 November, however the Chill will have other ideas.



Men’s Semi Finals



NSW Pride (1) v HC Melbourne (4) (Saturday 9 November, start time 1:00pm local)



Can Hockey Club Melbourne stop the formidable force that is the NSW Pride? All signals would say they face a momentous task but when it comes to cutthroat finals anything is possible.



Six wins from as many starts, 32 goals scored and only five goals conceded – the NSW Pride have been head and shoulders above the rest of the competition this season and head into their home semi final against HC Melbourne with the knowledge they defeated their opponents 6-1 at home less than three weeks ago.



Any doubts on how the Pride would cope with the loss of injured star striker Blake Govers were comprehensively dismissed as they put five goals past Brisbane Blaze last weekend, Ky Willott and Tom Craig both bagging doubles.



NSW Pride Head Coach Brent Livermore has made three changes from the victory over the Blaze, bringing in Nathanael Stewart, Tristan White and Sam Gray as they look to take another step in what is shaping as a remarkable season.



One thing that is guaranteed in matches involving HC Melbourne is goals and plenty of them. There have been at least six goals in all of HC Melbourne’s matches this season, including a record 10-5 win over Canberra Chill.



While scoring goals has been a regular occurrence, the challenge for HC Melbourne Head Coach Lachlan Anderson and his team will be how to keep them out at the other end. HC Melbourne have scored only three goals fewer than NSW Pride but conceded 25 more, so their defensive unit headed up by Kookaburras goalkeeper Johan Durst will need to be at the top of its game if the Victorians are to be any chance of toppling the high flying Pride.



Pleasingly for Anderson, he takes an unchanged line-up into match from the one that defeated Adelaide Fire 6-5 last Sunday.



Brisbane Blaze (2) v Tassie Tigers (3) (Saturday 9 November, start time 6:30pm local)



An intriguing semi final awaits at Brisbane’s State Hockey Centre as the Brisbane Blaze take on Tassie Tigers for the chance to meet either NSW Pride or HC Melbourne in the season decider.



The teams enter the finals with contrasting results from their most recent matches. The Blaze were humbled 5-0 by NSW Pride at home, while the Tassie Tigers continued their late season surge with a 4-0 win over the Perth Thundersticks.



The Tigers will be brimming with confidence having won their past three matches, although their last loss was a heavy 7-0 defeat to the team they face on Saturday.



Inspirational captain Eddie Ockenden has been instrumental in Tassie’s impressive run into the finals but it he has not played a lone hand. Fellow Kookaburras Jeremy Hayward, Jack Welch and Josh Beltz have played their part, as has goal scorer Sam McCambridge, veteran Tim Deavin and the exciting host of young local talent.



The Blaze were showing all the signs of a championship contending team until their loss to the Pride, and the defeat on the eve of the finals may be just the tonic to jolt the Queenslanders into a producing their best form and show the performance against the Pride was just an aberration.



Both teams have only one change with Justin Douglas coming in for Luke Tyne for the Blaze, while goalkeeper Grant Woodcock replaces Henry Chambers in the Tassie goal.



The semi finals of the Sultana Bran Hockey One League pits 1v4 and 2v3, with the winners to progress to the Grand Finals. The Sultana Bran Hockey One League 2019 Grand Finals will be played as a double header on Saturday 16 November 2019 at the home venue of the highest ranked women’s team to qualify.



Sultana Bran Hockey One 2019 Season – Semi-Final Fixtures



Women’s Matches



Brisbane Blaze v Adelaide Fire



Saturday 9 November 2019

State Hockey Centre (QLD)

Match Start: 5:00pm local (6:00pm AEDT)



Brisbane Blaze Women’s team: 1.Savannah Fitzpatrick, 2.Madison Fitzpatrick, 3.Layla Eleison, 4.Ashlea Fey, 5.Rosie Malone, 6.Morgan Gallagher, 7.Jodie Kenny, 8.Jordyn Holzberger, 12.Kendra Fitzpatrick, 13.Rebecca Greiner, 14.Meg Pearce, 15.Hannah Astbury (GK), 19.Morgan Mathison, 22.Britt Wilkinson



In: 12.Kendra Fitzpatrick, 13.Rebecca Greiner



Out: 9.Jesse Reid, 20.Aleisha Neumann



Adelaide Fire Women’s team: 1.Linzi Appleyard, 3.Brooklyn Buchecker, 6.Jane Claxton, 7.Emma De Broughe, 8.Holly Evans, 13.Sarah Harrison, 15.Euleena Maclachlan, 17.Karri McMahon, 19.Gabi Nance, 20.Hattie Shand, 21.Miki Spano, 22.Leah Welstead, 23.Gemma McCaw, 30.Ashlee Wells (GK)



In: 23.Gemma McCaw



Out: 25.Kate Denning



HC Melbourne v Canberra Chill



Sunday 10 November 2019

State Netball and Hockey Centre (VIC)

Match Start: 2:30pm local (2:30pm AEDT)



HC Melbourne Women’s team: 1.Sophie Taylor, 2.Aisling Utri, 3.Nicola Hammond, 5.Kristina Bates, 7.Kary Chau, 12.Carly James, 14.Laura Barden, 20.Hayley Padget, 21.Florine van Grimbergen, 22.Madi Ratcliffe, 23.Samantha Snow, 25.Hannah Gravenall, 27.Rachael Lynch (GK), 33.Amy Lawton



In: 33.Amy Lawton



Out: 10.Laura Desmet



Canberra Chill Women’s team: 3.Brooke Peris, 4.Jess Smith, 7.Naomi Evans, 9.Sassie Economos, 10.Rebecca Lee, 11.Sophie Gaughan, 13.Edwina Bone, 15.Yui Ishibashi, 16.Shihori Oikawa, 19.Anna Flanagan, 23.Kalindi Commerford, 25.Tina Taseska, 27.Meredith Bone, 31.Sakiyo Asano (GK)



In: 3.Brooke Peris, 4.Jess Smith, 13.Edwina Bone, 15.Yui Ishibashi, 23.Kalindi Commerford



Out: 1.Mikayla Evans, 12.Aleisha Price, 14.Emily Robson, 18.Olivia Martin, 22.Taylor Thomson



Men’s Matches



NSW Pride v HC Melbourne



Saturday 9 November 2019

Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre (NSW)

Match Start: 1:00pm local (1:00pm AEDT)



NSW Pride Men’s team: 1.Lachlan Sharp, 2.Tom Craig, 5.Ash Thomas (GK), 6.Matthew Dawson, 8.Nathanael Stewart, 12.Kurt Lovett, 18.Tristan White, 19.Jack Hayes, 20.Ky Willott, 22.Flynn Ogilvie, 23.Ryan Proctor, 24.Dylan Martin, 28.Sam Gray, 29.Timothy Brand



In: 8.Nathanael Stewart, 18.Tristan White, 28.Sam Gray



Out: 7.Daine Richards, 11.Hayden Dillon, 26.Ehren Hazell



HC Melbourne Men’s team: 1.Craig Marais, 2.Max Hendry, 3.Simon Borger, 5.Andrew Philpott, 7.Will Gilmour, 9.Nathan Ephraums, 10.Russell Ford, 12.Connar Otterbach, 14.Jonathan Bretherton, 15.Josh Simmonds, 18.Johan Durst (GK), 21.Jake Sherren, 25.Aaron Kleinschmidt, 29.Oscar Wookey



Brisbane Blaze v Tassie Tigers



Saturday 9 November 2019

State Hockey Centre (QLD)

Match Start: 6:30pm local (7:30pm AEDT)



Brisbane Blaze Men’s team: 2.Shane Kenny, 3.Corey Weyer, 4.Hugh Pembroke, 5.Scott Boyde, 7.Joel Rintala, 9.Jacob Anderson, 10.Robert Bell, 12.Jake Whetton, 15.Justin Douglas, 16.Tim Howard, 19.Blake Wotherspoon, 23.Daniel Beale, 26.Dylan Wotherspoon, 32.Mitchell Nicholson (GK)



In: 15.Justin Douglas



Out: 14.Luke Tyne



Tassie Tigers Men’s team: 2.Nicholas Leslie, 4.Hayden Beltz, 11.Eddie Ockenden, 12.Sam McCulloch, 13.Josh Beltz, 14.Jack Welch, 15.Kieron Arthur, 18.Grant Woodcock (GK), 19.Tim Deavin, 20.James Bourke, 21.Ben Read, 27.Gobindraj Gill, 29.Sam McCambridge, 32.Jeremy Hayward



In: 18.Grant Woodcock (GK)



Out: 23.Henry Chambers (GK)



