

Gemma McCaw (nee Flynn) in action during the Black Sticks hockey match against Korea at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. JOHN COWPLAND/PHOTOSPORT



Hockey greats Gemma McCaw and Kayla Whitelock have made shock returns from retirement and have been named in the Black Sticks' squad preparing for next year's Tokyo Olympics.





McCaw and Whitelock last played for the Black Sticks at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and have since started families.



National women's coach Graham Shaw has named the pair and fellow returning players Julia King and Rachel McCann in his 26-player squad for the 2020 year, which has the Olympics as its main feature.



"We have been lucky to welcome back Kayla and Gemma after they stepped away to start families," he said on Wednesday.



"We look forward to the invaluable experience that they will bring and the pivotal role they will play in helping our team towards our goal of medalling at the Olympic Games," he said on Wednesday.





Kayla Whitelock, left, celebrates with team-mates Olivia Merry and Stacey Michelsen #31 of New Zealand after scoring a goal for the Black Sticks against German in their bronze medal match at the Rio Olympics. TOM PENNINGTON/GETTY IMAGES



The Black Sticks have narrowly missed being in the medals at the last two Olympics Games.



Gemma McCaw has just returned from Tokyo where she attended the New Zealand-England Rugby World Cup semifinal with her husband, All Blacks legend Richie McCaw. They took their baby Charlotte with them on the trip.



The 246-cap Black Stick retired from the sport in October 2017 after playing in that year's National Hockey League for Midlands.



She gave birth to her first daughter, Charlotte, in December 2018. She played for Midlands in this year's NHL, which has just finished.



Whitelock returned to Manawatū club hockey in April. When she retired from international hockey after Rio, she was the side's second most capped player, with 255 matches in the black singlet.



She and her husband, George Whitelock, a former Crusaders and All Blacks team-mate of Richie McCaw, have two children.





Gemma Flynn and Kayla Sharland celebrate a win for the Black Sticks over Australia at the 2011 Oceania Cup. PHOTOSPORT



Shaw has included a mix of the old hands and young newcomers in his squad, with Kaitlin Cotter (17) and Holly Pearson (21) included.



They will join Central teammate Olivia Shannon (18) who has been selected for her second national squad.



The three young Central strikers formed a formidable combination in this year's NHL.



The side will again be led by Stacey Michelsen, who this year became the most capped Black Sticks Women player, when she overtook the record of 274 caps held by Emily Gaddum.



Michelsen, who has previously been to the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, will be aiming to lead her side to their first Olympics medal.



There are six players with more than 200 test caps in the side.



"We feel the squad has a good mix of youth and experience as we start building towards the 2020 Tokyo games," said Shaw.



"The FIH Hockey Pro League and Oceania Cup have allowed us to test ourselves against the best opposition from around the world.



"Having booked our place at the Tokyo Olympics we have been able to plan for the year ahead, which will allow us to have the best shot possible to perform at the Olympic Games in 2020".



Black Sticks women's 2020 national squad:



Georgia Barnett, Sam Charlton, Kaitlin Cotter, Tarryn Davey, Frances Davies, Steph Dickens, Katie Doar, Ella Gunson, Megan Hull, Alia Jaques, Rose Keddell, Julia King, Rachel McCann, Gemma McCaw, Olivia Merry, Stacey Michelsen, Brooke Neal, Grace O'Hanlon, Holly Pearson, Brooke Roberts, Amy Robinson, Olivia Shannon, Kelsey Smith, Liz Thompson, Kayla Whitelock.



Stuff