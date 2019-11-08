Nic Kerber





Tasmania Hockey President Ken Read presents Judy Burgess with a frame to acknowledge her induction.



Tasmanian Judy Burgess is the 52nd inductee into the Hockey Australia Hall of Fame.





Judy was officially inducted during a special presentation made on the field in between the women’s and men’s matches of the Sultana Bran Hockey One fixture between the Tassie Tigers and Perth Thundersticks at the Tasmanian Hockey Centre.



Hockey Australia Life Member, Council Member and Hockey Tasmania President Ken Read presented Judy with a frame to acknowledge her induction.



Judy is widely regarded as Tasmania’s greatest hockey player of her time. She first represented her state in 1956 at the age of 16 against the touring England team, thrust into goals as the goalkeeper.



England won the match 4-3 at Queenborough Oval but the match was remembered for the Judy’s goalkeeping performance, the young Tasmanian applauded from the field by the crowd and both teams at the conclusion.



The following year Judy was selected for the National Championships in Adelaide and retained her position in the Tasmanian team until her retirement at the end of 1970.



Judy made 69 appearances for Tasmania including matches against Japan, Malaysia, England and New Zealand.



Judy's attributes of exceptional concentration, skill and unswerving determination ensured her a long and outstanding career as the Australian goalkeeper.



She first gained selection in the Australian team in 1959 and competed at the 167 World Cup and a tour of Europe and South Africa in 1970.



Judy was inducted into the Tasmanian Sporting Hall of Fame in 1987.



Induction into the Hockey Australia Hall of Fame is awarded to Australian players or officials who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in hockey competition at the highest level available.



Hockey Australia media release