Former Hockeyroo to receive special recognition

Published on Friday, 08 November 2019 10:00 | Hits: 53
Nic Kerber



Two time Olympian and gold medal winning Hockeyroo Alison Peek OAM is set to be inducted into the South Australian Sporting Hall of Fame.



Peek, who made 222 appearances and scored six goals for the Hockeyroos in an international career spanning 12 years, will be one of seven sporting icons to be officially inducted at the South Australian Sport Awards & Hall of Fame Dinner to be held on Friday 22 November at the Adelaide Oval.

The midfielder was the 331st player capped for the Hockeyroos having made her debut together with Christine Dobson, Juliet Haslam, Lisa Powell and Danni Roche on 17 June 1989 against New Zealand in Brisbane.

After competing at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, Peek was part of the Hockeyroos team that won gold in Sydney in 2000.

Peek was named in the Australian Women's Hockey ‘Team of the Century’, played more international hockey matches for Australia than any other South Australian, and is on the South Australian Sports Institute Olympic Games Honour Roll.

Hockey Australia congratulates Alison on her upcoming induction.

Anyone wanting to attend the SA Sport Awards & Hall of Fame Dinner can purchase tickets by clicking here. Bookings close on 14 November.

Hockey Australia media release

