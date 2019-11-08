By AFTAR SINGH





Man up: Malaysian Hockey Confederation president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal, seen here with Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (left) and national hockey coach Roelant Oltmans, has said several times that he will not seek another term if Malaysia failed to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



KUALA LUMPUR: The brickbats are continuing for Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal, who was retained as the Malaysian Hockey Confe-deration (MHC) president after his opponent failed to get enough nominations.





Even former Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has joined the chorus of critics, saying that having Subahan stand for election was already wrong.



Subahan had promised several times that he and his deputy Prof Datuk Dr S. Shamala would not seek another term if the Malaysian team failed to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



The team failed miserably, losing 9-3 on aggregate to Britain in the two-leg playoffs.



However, both Subahan and Dr Shamala were nominated to stand and have won unopposed.



Subahan’s rival Datuk Kamarudin Meranun could not get enough nominations while Dr Shamala’s opponent K. Maheswari has pulled out.



Subahan’s re-election received a strong backlash and Khairy was adamant that Subahan had failed.



He said the decision to allow Subahan to stand for another term was like rewarding a person who has failed.



“I fully support Kamarudin and he should be given the chance to lead the MHC. Kamarudin has the calibre and good leadership skills.”



Kedah HA deputy president S. Satish Kumar was shocked by the turn of events.



Satish, who has been nominated for the vice-presidency, said he was surprised to learn that his association had nominated Subahan although the secretary had sent in the form nominating Kamarudin.



“We want to know what happened. How did our nomination change? Even our secretary does not know, ” he said from London.



It is learnt that Kedah HA president Mohd Asmirul Anuar Aris changed the nomination form at the last minute without informing the committee.



Without the Kedah nomination, Kamarudin could not get the three nominations he needed.



The Johor HA and KLHA had also nominated him.



Attempts to contact Mohd Asmirul failed as calls to him were not answered.



