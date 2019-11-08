By AGNES MAKHANDIA





USIU's John Kabuu (right) dribbles the ball past Wycliff Usagi of Wazalendo during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match at City Park Stadium in Nairobi on August 3, 2019. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Wazalendo coach Fidhelis Kimanzi believes they still have a chance of finishing in the top four in the Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League.





Wazalendo failed to close the gap on leaders Butali Sugar Warriors after settling for a 1-1 draw with Greensharks in their mid-week clash at City Park Stadium to stay six points off the summit.



Mupoga Luvanda scored for the Sharks in the sixth minute while Dennis Burundi levelled the scores on 19 minutes for Wazalendo.



The Wednesday result left the top three positions unchanged.



Wazalendo are second on the standings with 30 points from 15 matches, six behind leaders Butali who have a game in hand. Sharks are placed third with 24 points from 15 matches.



Kimanzi believes a win would have put them in a better place as they seek to make a debut in next year's Africa Club Championships.



“We were a bit rusty and failed to take the many chances that came our way. But with three matches remaining against Parklands, Butali and Kenya Police we have no choice but to put up a good performance. They are tough opponents with each chasing a different objective,” said Kimanzi.



“A top two finish is an automatic qualification to the annual event, while with a top four finish you stand a chance to represent the nation should the top two fail to honour the event. And those are the scenarios we are looking at because I believe my players have come of age."



Wazalendo play relegation candidates Parklands on Sunday.



Daily Nation