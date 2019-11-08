

Gemma McCaw with daughter Charlotte. INSTAGRAM



Gemma McCaw has given thanks to her husband for encouraging her return to the national hockey side.





McCaw was yesterday named in the women's Black Sticks squad to prepare for next year's Tokyo Olympics.



She last played for the Black Sticks at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and has since started a family with the former All Black captain.





Gemma Flynn in action for New Zealand against Great Britain in the Olympic women's hockey semifinal in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. PHOTOSPORT



"My why ❤️ I'm excited about being back in the @nzblacksticks squad and I'm looking forward to the year ahead. A big thank you to everyone who has supported me and a special mention to my husband for encouraging me every step of the way #backinblack," McCaw posted on her Instagram account.



The couple have just returned from Tokyo where they attended the New Zealand-England Rugby World Cup semifinal, where they took their baby Charlotte with them on the trip.



The 246-cap Black Stick retired from the sport in October 2017 after playing in that year's National Hockey League for Midlands.



She gave birth to her first daughter, Charlotte, in December 2018 and made her return to competitive hockey with Midlands in this year's NHL.



Stuff