England Hockey was saddened to learn of the recent death of Brian Perks.





Brian, who hailed from Ipswich, was a great supporter of hockey, both locally within Suffolk and the East and at a national level.



Brian was a passionate advocate of indoor hockey and was heavily involved in the introduction of The Hockey Association national indoor championships at Crystal Palace in the 1970s as well as the England men’s indoor teams, who he served as a selector.



Brian was also a qualified coach and a technical official, acting as Tournament Director for domestic events and a Match Official in the England Hockey League.



Known almost universally as Perky, Brian was a man with a positive outlook and great sense of humour. Away from hockey he was a keen golfer, a hobby he enjoyed with his wife Carol, to whom send our condolences.



England Hockey Board Media release