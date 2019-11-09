

Jersey Hockey Club



A dream that began back in 2015 became a reality for Jersey HC in September when three GB stars opened their brand new club facilities.





Former England and GB players Barry and Beckie Middleton were joined by Giselle Ansley to cut the ribbon and open the state-of-the-art clubhouse.





Beckie Middleton cuts the tape



The unveiling saw hundreds of islanders’ head to the facility to enjoy what will be their new home. The event continued throughout the weekend with tournaments against touring sides, including the England Lionesses, Clifton College and Guernsey Women.



The glorious space consists of four changing rooms, complete with shower and toilet facilities, on the ground floor. Meanwhile, the first floor has a top-notch terrace offering great views of the pitch where you can tuck in to some freshly cooked food from the kitchen or keep refreshed with a drink from the bar.



Speaking to the Jersey Evening Post, Tom Boswell said: “The bar and kitchen provide the ideal facilities for players to socialize after games and to come up and watch other games and to come up and watch other games taking place.”



Hockey in Jersey has a long and strong tradition, dating back more than 120 years when it was predominantly an activity for school pupils. A newspaper report from 1899 mentions the Jersey High School for Girls Hockey Club, while a Village College report mentioned a boys’ team in 1901.



A column in the Jersey Weekly Press on 24 February 1990 said: “Hockey has sprung suddenly into life in Jersey and, though but a few scratch matches have been played, a number of enthusiasts resolved to uphold the island’s colours in response to a challenge from the sister isle of Guernsey, sent by a team of the GAHC.’



Games have been played on both grass and sand over the years, with Greve d’Azette, Cheapside, St. Luke’s and West Park beaches each hosting a number of matches.



The first all-weather pitch was laid in 1991 and now 28 years later they are celebrating these brand new facilities.



Jersey Hockey are excited for the season ahead especially with their new home open for business.



England Hockey Board Media release