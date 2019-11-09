

Naomi Carroll in action in 2013 for Catholic Institute. Pic: Adrian Boehm



The Irish women’s EY Hockey League clubs will hope the euphoria of last weekend’s Olympic qualifiers in Energia Park can filter through to the premier domestic competition which gets underway on Saturday.





How many of the stars involved for Ireland will line out for their clubs remain to be seen, however, with Hockey Ireland leaving their inclusion up to a case-by-case basis but many will be rested.



Each international underwent a medical on Monday morning before going into a “regeneration period” until November 24th with players to have an “individual plan” put together ahead of a return to a national programme later in the month.



A new squad will be selected toward the end of December which will fall into line with the Sport Ireland carding system for 2020.



Roisin Upton is one player who will certainly not be in action today; she will miss Catholic Institute’s debut in the top tier having sustained a broken wrist against Canada.



The Limerick club will have the welcome services of Naomi Carroll following a year out with an ACL knee injury.



The 111-time Irish international has returned to her roots – the club she began playing with as a 14-year-old – after four years away: two at Cork Harlequins, one with Hermes while she spent last term on the sidelines due to the injury.



It came in innocuous fashion as she lined out for a ladies football match last summer in the aftermath of the World Cup, taking in a change of scene having narrowly missed selection for London.



“It was just a side-step, there was no collision and it just popped,” she told the Examiner. “It was heart-breaking to find out it was serious – my legs would be quite strong so the physios initially thought it might only be a minor injury and I might be back training within a week or two.”



Since then, she documented her physical progress with intense video blogs of her training while she says the support from her friends at Institute has provided an extra driver to get back to the top level.



“It was a long year; part of the reason I ran the blog was to show it was by no means easy and I wanted to show what was going on behind the scenes. Because of it, I feel I am maybe in stronger shape.”



Insta will line out on Saturday in their first EYHL game since promotion in May, a key tie against Muckross who finished ninth last term and only survived the drop via a shoot-out.



The Limerick side showed up well in their one Irish Senior Cup tie to date but were frustrated to fall 7-4 to UCD who netted five final quarter goals having trailed 4-2.



Carroll netted in that tie and also impressed for an Irish development side against Korea as she now bids to, potentially, make a run at getting back into the Irish squad for Olympic year.



“I really enjoyed that Korea game; I am going to work really hard with the club and see what that brings down the line.



“With Insta, we are ambitious and we want to show ourselves well. Against UCD, it was tit-for-tat kind of game and we showed we can be up there and we also want to show that Limerick can be a really tough for anyone to come to.”





Niamh Carey has been in fine form for UCD. Pic: Adrian Boehm



First on their agenda is a crucial date with Muckross who signed up Anna O’Flanagan as player-assistant coach for the campaign.



The Dublin 4 side only escaped relegation last term via a shoot-out, only scoring 11 goals in 18 league games, and so the striker will be a crucial addition when available.



Sinead and Jessica McGirr, along with Nikki Keegan, are other big signings from Loreto having won a number of All-Ireland titles between them.



UCD coach Miles Warren has prepared his side to have very limited use of Lena Tice during the season and they are already going well. While many other clubs have been twiddling their thumbs, his side won four rounds of the Irish Senior Cup and, last weekend, added yet another intervarsities title.



Niamh Carey has been going extremely well up front and could be a good shout for inclusion in the wider senior Irish panel. Their first outing is a trip to a decimated Cork Harlequins for whom Cliodhna Sargent and Yvonne O’Byrne are both out injured, Ingrid Burns and Olivia Roycroft have gone to Bandon and Caoimhe Perdue is now with UCC. With an incredibly young panel, Rebecca and Michelle Barry will be vital components.



Old Alex will be captained this season by Emma Russell and they have added Liz McInerney and Jeamie Deacon to their line-up, both of whom have won national titles before.



Their first league tie is up against Belfast Harlequins who have not included Barr twins Serena and Bethany in their line-up but elder sister Natalie is in line for an EYHL debut.



Pembroke host Loreto and Railway Union come up against Pegasus with all potentially missing international players for the games.



It’s day three of EYHL Division 2 with Corinthian travelling to Santry Avenue to face Trinity in a dust-off between two sides with perfect records to date in Pool A and Leinster Division One. The reds came from behind to beat Monkstown 2-1 in the domestic league.



Cork C of I and NUIG meet hoping to land their first victory and get into the race for the semi-finals.



In Pool B, Ards can strengthen their place at the head of the table if they see off Greenfields who are awaiting their first win at this level. Queen’s face Monkstown in a critical contest.



In the men’s EYHL, meanwhile, the two perfect records go head-to-head at Comber Road when the free-scoring Lisnagarvey and UCD meet. Between them, they have scored 35 goals already – whether the students can break down the Garvey defence who have conceded just once.



Prior to the season, you would get long odds on Corinthian being the unbeaten side and Banbridge yet to record a W after three rounds of matches. The reds will hope to continue their run at Whitechurch Park.



The winner between Monkstown and Glenanne will be in the top four on Saturday evening while Pembroke go to Wesley in another Dublin derby. Three Rock host Annadale with Ali Haughton, Sam Grace and Ben Walker potentially returning to action.



There is a full round of EYHL2 with former Olympians Mikie Watt and John Jermyn – two of Ireland’s all-time highest goalscorers – potentially facing off when Instonians meet Cork C of I in Pool A.



Railway take on Avoca in the other game there while Pool B pits Clontarf against Cookstown and Kilkeel face Cork Harlequins.





James Milliken in action for Lisnagarvey. Pic: Adrian Boehm



Saturday 9th November 2019



Men



EYHL: Corinthian v Banbridge, Whitechurch Park, 1.15pm; Lisnagarvey v UCD, Comber Road, 2.30pm; Monkstown v Glenanne, ALD Merrion Fleet Arena, 2.15pm; Three Rock Rovers v Annadale, Grange Road, 3pm; YMCA v Pembroke Wanderers, Wesley College, 1.30pm



EYHL Division 2



Pool A: Instonians v Cork C of I Shaw’s Bridge, 1pm; Railway Union v Avoca, Park Avenue, 1pm



Pool B: Clontarf v Cookstown, Mount Temple, 3.30pm; Kilkeel v Cork Harlequins, Kilkeel HS, 2.30pm



Leinster Division 1: Bray v Rathgar, Temple Carrig, 12.30pm; Kilkenny v Dublin North, Kilkenny College, 1.45pm



Munster Charity Cup – Round 2: Bandon v Ashton, Bandon GS, 2.30pm; Catholic Institute v UCC, Rosbrien, 3pm



Irish Junior Cup – Round 1: Banbridge v Glenanne, Havelock Park, 1pm; Corinthian v Cookstown, Whitechurch Park, 3.15pm; Cork Harlequins v UCD, Farmers’ Cross, 1.15pm; Monkstown v Lisnagarvey, ALD Merrion Fleet Arena, 4pm; North Down v Mossley, Comber LC, 2.30pm; Portadown v Three Rock Rovers, Edenvilla SC, 1pm; Rathgar v NICS, The High School, 2.15pm; YMCA v Cork C of I, Wesley College, 3.30pm



Women



EYHL Division 1: Catholic Institute v Muckross, Rosbrien, 1pm; Cork Harlequins v UCD, Farmers’ Cross, 3pm; Old Alexandra v Belfast Harlequins, Alexandra College, 2.30pm; Pembroke Wanderers v Loreto, Serpentine Avenue, 2.30pm; Railway Union v Pegasus, Park Avenue, 3.30pm



EYHL Division 2



Pool A: Cork C of I v NUIG, Garryduff, 2pm; Trinity v Corinthian, Santry Avenue, 3.30pm



Pool B: Greenfields v Ards, Dangan, 2.20pm; Queens University v Monkstown, Malone Playing Fields, 1pm



Leinster Division 1



Wednesday: Monkstown 1 (C Byrne) Corinthian 2 (J Douglas 2)



Saturday: Genesis v North Kildare, St Raphaela’s, 2.45pm; Glenanne v Avoca, St Andrews, 1.30pm; Naas v Rathgar, Caragh Road, 12pm



Irish Junior Cup – Round 1: Belvedere v Railway Union, Ballincollig CS, 1pm; Corinthian v Cork C of I, Whitechurch Park, 1pm; Loreto v Ballymoney, Beaufort, 3pm; Muckross v Belfast Harlequins, Muckross Park, 3.15pm; Avoca v Cork Harlequins, Newpark, 3.30pm; Mossley v Old Alex, The Glade, 4pm; Lisnagarvey v UCD, Comber Road, 1pm



Sunday 10th November 2019



Women



Leinster Division 1: Glenanne v Corinthian, Glenanne Park, 2pm



Munster Division 1: Ashton v Bandon, Ashton School, 2.45pm



