



Lausanne, Switzerland: FIH CEO Thierry Weil and World Masters Hockey (WMH) President Sean Curran signed on 6 November a ground-breaking MoU that will bring all the masters hockey under a single organization within the global FIH hockey community. The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the FIH Executive Board meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland.





The WMH will organize the World Cups for all age groups from 35+ onwards and all the FIH National Associations are encouraged to join WMH.



The next WMH Masters World Cups for all age groups will be held in South Africa, England and Japan in 2020. England will host the 35+ and 40+ Men and Women competitions in August, South Africa will host the events in September 2020 while Japan will host its events in November 2020.



