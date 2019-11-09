



Lausanne, Switzerland: On the occasion of its last meeting of the year today in Lausanne, the Executive Board of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has selected India to host the 2023 FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup (13-29 January 2023) and Spain and the Netherlands to co-host the 2022 FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup (1-17 July 2022).





The venues will be announced by the host nations.



The schedule of the 2022 FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup will be as follows:



Preliminary Phase:



- 2 Preliminary phase pools in the Netherlands (including the Dutch team)

- 2 Preliminary phase pools in Spain (including the Spanish team)



Quarter Finals:



- 2 crossover matches and 2 quarter-finals in the Netherlands

- 2 crossover matches and 2 quarter-finals in Spain



Final phase in Spain:



- Semi-finals

- Match for 3rd place

- Final



The competition format of the 2023 FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup will be the same as in 2018.



FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: “FIH has received excellent bids to host these prestigious events. It was therefore a difficult choice to make. Since the primary mission of FIH is to grow the sport worldwide - which of course requires to make investments -, the income-generation potential of each bid has played an important role in the decision.”



Commenting on the organization of the FIH Hockey World Cups, he added: “We will work closely with the Local Organizing Committees on the sustainability and legacy aspects of these events.”



The Executive Board also approved the qualification process for both events:

The hosts will qualify automatically

The winners of the Continental Championships will qualify directly (5 teams)

The remaining 10 teams will qualify through a home-and-away play-off; the 20 teams involved in these qualifiers will be determined by Continental quotas, based on the FIH World Rankings at the end of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and the finishing positions of teams in the Continental Championships

