By Jugjet Singh



BRAVO to Kedah Hockey Association (KHA) for taking on not only their parent body, but also the president of their own association, Asmirul Anuar Aris.





The nomination saga has become murkier. Asmirul only took over the KHA presidency on Oct 18, but yet sent in a list of nominees for the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) elections — barely a week after he got the post.



Asmirul is the exco for sports in Kedah, but is embroiled in a tussle with his own KHA council members who claim that their nomination, sent on Nov 1 is legitimate, while the nomination list submitted by their president did not follow protocol.



KHA had said when they held a meeting on Oct 30, it was unanimously agreed by all who attended, including Asmirul, to nominate AirAsia Group executive chairman Datuk Kamarudin Meranun to contest for the MHC president's post.



But wait... KHA say Asmirul attended their meeting and agreed to their list after sending in his own list a week earlier?



This doesn't make sense, but KHA claimed they have minutes of the meeting, voice recording of the unanimous decision, as well as pictures of Asmirul at their Oct 30 meeting.



It was KHA’s first meeting with their new president, and some claimed that he did not even know his own association members, and so how did he nominate?



Asmirul is now in London and will return tomorrow. It is hoped that he makes a statement to clear the air as KHA have sent a letter to the Sports Commissioner, Olympic Council of Malaysia and the sports minister, trying to stop MHC from holding their Nov 16 AGM-cum elections until the matter is solved.



But after all the bravado, KHA are now having a rethink about battling their new president — and there could be a change of tune soon.



For the uninitiated about the ongoing turmoil in MHC, here's a synopsis of the drama.



KHA, Johor and Kuala Lumpur had nominated Kamarudin for the president’s post, and it was supposed to be a straight fight with incumbent Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal.



Kamarudin needed only three nominations but when MHC announced on Nov 6 that he had received only two nominations and thus was not eligible to contest, KHA hit the roof.



So, Subahan retained his president’s post by technical knockout. However, Kamarudin and his running mates from Johor HA, Kuala Lumpur HA, three national former skippers and a legion of supporters alleged foul play.



KHA call the nominations a fraud and they believe their list was altered or usurped by another.



When Subahan became MHC president in 2015, the national body were then in debt to the tune of RM2.6 million.



Subahan and team worked to clear the debt within four years, brought in more money to pay their world class coaches, huge coaching staff, umpires and officials.



With the help of the National Sports Council as well as platinum sponsor Tenaga Nasional, MHC were able to do all this, also sending their men on a whirlwind tour of Europe, Japan and South Korea to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics.



However, the players froze in wintry London, suffering a 9-3 aggregate loss to Britain, leading to a storm of angry social media criticism against the MHC “cabinet”.



And yesterday, MHC’s bids to host the men’s and women’s World Cups were thrown out the window.



So, Malaysia was not seen as a sponsor's heaven, while India has been given the men’s World Cup back-to-back because of their “income-generating” potential.



If anybody wants to fight for the MHC president's job or other posts on Nov 16, they must be warned that there is really nothing to look forward to in their four-year term other than working to bring in more money for team-rebuilding and seeing to that Malaysia qualify for the 2023 World Cup and 2024 Paris Olympics.



MHC, who have been keeping mum on the allegations thrown against them, have called for a press conference today “'to announce the latest developments”'.



If the current situation is read correctly, MHC will announce the official withdrawal of candidate(s) today as the deadline to do so had ended on Nov 8.



And this could see another candidate win unopposed, or a big-shot throwing in the towel officially after saying so in an earlier press conference.



New Straits Times