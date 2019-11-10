By Washington Onyango





Ashley Akinyi of Lakers Hockey Club (right) beats Strathmore University opponent during a past league match in Kisumu. [Washington Onyango]



Lakers Hockey Club on Saturday bounced back to winning ways after defeating Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) 2-0 at City Park to go third in the Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Women Premier League standings.





Edna Bonyo, gave the visitors the lead three minutes into the match before captain Linah Baraza rounded off the win with a 13th minute goal to hand Austine Tuju his fourth win of the season.



The win took the lakeside team to joint third in the standing with 18 points same as Strathmore University who have a superior goal difference.



Speaking after the win, Lakers head coach Tuju said they are now ready to face league leaders Blazers, formerly Telkom.



He said the victory is a morale booster to the girls especially after losing their previous last two matches.



“We are ready for Blazers. This win came at the right moment when we needed victory and I can promise that we will not go down easy. We know they have the experience but we have the energy and endurance,” he said.



JKUAT remained rotted at the bottom of the table after the loss with two points stretching head coach Sammy Oungo’s winless run to 12 matches.



Oungo however blamed the loss to lack of concentration in the early minutes of the match.



“We started the first quarter on a low and lack of concentration in the first ten minutes saw us concede two goals. Despite that I believe we can play better than today in our next match,” Oungo said.



Lakers will face defending champions Blazers on Sunday in the early morning kick off.



