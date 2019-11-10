By AGNES MAKHANDIA





Mudoga Clayson (left) of Greensharks celebrates his goal with teammate Chris Mchwanju during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match against Sikh Union at City Park Stadium on November 9, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Premier League sides Sikh Union and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agricultural Technology continued to flirt with relegation after losing their respective ties in the Kenya Hockey Union League at the City Park Stadium on Saturday.





Sikh succumbed 4-2 to Greensharks in the men's Premier League while the students fell to the visiting Lakers 2-0 in the women's top flight in an earlier match at the same venue.



Sikh, who scored through Peter Njoroge (11) and Ian Shama (14), remained second from bottom with nine points from 16 matches two points ahead of another relegation candidates Parklands who play Wazalendo on Sunday.



Strathmore University, who are also gazing at relegation with 10 points from 14 matches, will also line up against Kenya Police on Sunday as they seek to evade the chop.



Chris Mchwanju (second, 14th ) and Clayson Mudoga (33rd, 52nd) scored a brace each to give Greensharks the deserved win.



JKUAT remained winless with two points from 12 matches.



Sikh captain Simon Odhiambo said their goose is not cooked yet as they still stand a chance to remain in top tier should they win against rivals Strathmore in their next match.



“We conceded easy goals and all along we have been forced to chase the game which is not good and at the end of it all it has always worked against us and today was not any different,” said Odhiambo.



“We have two matches remaining to the end of the season against Strathmore and Western Jaguars. We have no choice but to win but more so clash against Strathmore as that will keep us in the premier league.”



The Sharks captain Victor Osiche said their goal to finish second at the end of the season is still achievable.



“We are aware the second position is competitive as two other teams in Police and Wazalendo are also eyeing it and we just have to keep our focus. The win was crucial for us,” said Osiche.



THIRD



Wazalendo remained third on log with 26 points from 15 matches.



Greensharks drew the first blood in the second minute through Mchwanju’s fantastic field goal in a balanced first quarter.



Hits and misses coupled with poor finishing returned to haunt Sharks as Njoroge scored for Sikh to level matters before Shama made it 2-1 on 14 minutes but their lead was short lived as Mchwanju scored a minute later to once again level the scores 2-2.



Sharks created chances and Mudoga could have scored in the 23rd minute but Sikh’s goalkeeper Richard Wagema cleared the ball before Mchwanju scored his second of the match with good run in the 33rd minute to give Sharks a 3-2 to end the third quarter ahead.



On return, Sikh didn’t have the much punch in their attack and were punished for their sluggishness in the 52nd minute through Mudoga’s penalty corner and they never recovered.



